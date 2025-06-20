After cab driver’s murder, married woman ‘in relationship’ with him dies by suicide: Cops

LUCKNOW Three days after police arrested a man and his 19-year-old son for allegedly murdering a cab driver in the Rahimabad area over an illicit relationship, the man’s wife, said to be in a relationship with the victim, died by suicide on Thursday. The woman’s body was found hanging in a hut and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination, said AK Dwivedi, SHO (Rahimabad). According to locals, she was upset after Sanjay’s death and had told police that her husband and son killed him. (Pic for representation)

The 40-year-old cab driver, Sanjay Kumar, was in an illicit relationship with the woman, and when her husband and son came to know about this, they allegedly killed the driver using a sharp weapon after entering his home.

The woman had accepted having an affair with the deceased cab driver. According to locals, she was upset after Sanjay’s death and had told police that her husband and son killed Sanjay.

On June 17, a 44-year-old man and his 19-year-old son were arrested for allegedly hacking the cab driver to death. The assailants, Sunil Kr Gautam and his son Divyansh Kumar, chased Sanjay out of his house and assaulted him near a canal, where he succumbed to multiple injuries, said police.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, Ram Dulari, who was present in the house at the time of the incident.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed that Sunil suspected his wife, Meera, of having a relationship with Sanjay. Police said the accused had earlier warned the victim to end the affair. Meera, a childhood friend of Sanjay, had recently begun staying with him, reportedly escalating tensions.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that the relationship between Meera and Sanjay had caused repeated domestic disputes, after which the attack was planned. Sanjay’s wife had left him along with their three children some time ago after learning about the affair.