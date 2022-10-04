Agra Metro: D-wall work at Ramlila maidan completed

Agra With work underway on for Agra Metro Rail Project, first curved U-girder was successfully installed for Agra Metro Rail Project, along with completion of D-wall work for the cross-over section at Ramlila Maidan.

Managing director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Sushil Kumar said,”Agra is inching closer towards having its own metro rail system very soon. Our team is dedicated and committed towards providing a world class metro rail system within the set timeline.”

The D-wall work at Ramlila maidan has been completed and the roof slab work for cross-over section (section where metro trains change tracks) has also reached an advanced stage and is likely to be completed soon.

“It is to be noted that D-wall is one of the most important steps in making the wall of an underground metro station. It is a cage of reinforcement which is vertically inserted inside the ground, almost like a wall, over which concrete is poured and a wall like support structure is then made,” said the press statement released by the Public Relations Office of UPMRC.

The underground (UG) section of Agra Metro’s Corridor-I is marked between Taj Mahal Metro Station to RBS College Metro Station.

The underground stations of Agra Metro will be prepared with the top-down method i.e. construction work will be done from top to bottom. This system is being adopted to minimize the impact on traffic as the barricading on the road will be reduced after the construction of the first floor starting from the road level.

The construction work of the station below the road would continue and the movement of vehicles on the road would also continue smoothly, stated the press statement.