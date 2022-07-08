Ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, truck loaded with 40 goats looted in Prayagraj
As many as eight unidentified miscreants looted a pick-up truck loaded with 40 goats from the highway under Tharwai police station of trans-Ganga area late Wednesday night, police said.
The animals belonged to local goat trader Mohd Imran and were being transported to Varanasi from Prayagraj ahead of the festival of Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid.
On the complaint of Imran, Tharwai police lodged an FIR on Thursday and started investigations. Imran claimed that the looted goats were worth around ₹10 lakh.
According to reports, Imran and his aides loaded 40 goats in a pickup truck and proceeded to Varanasi. Late in the night when they were near Basmahua village eight bike-borne miscreants intercepted them.
“The miscreants took Imran and his aides on gunpoint and looted their cash, mobiles etc. The miscreants then took away the pickup truck along with the goats. Imran and others then reached a toll booth few kilometers away and informed police,” SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said.
The SP said CCTV footages at toll plaza and the vicinity of the incident spot were being scanned to identify the miscreants.
-
Government to launch cow-based natural farming in seven districts of Bundelkhand: Shahi
Agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi on Friday said that the state government had decided to begin cow-based organic farming in all the seven districts under the Bundelkhand region to popularize the concept in the entire state in the time to come. Further mentioning his department's achievements in the first 100 days of the government, the minister said that the target of giving solar pumps to 10,000 farmers had been achieved.
-
Peace committee meetings held in Varanasi ahead of Eid-ul-Azha
Peace committee meetings were held in each police station area of Varanasi on Friday in view of Eid-ul-Azha that falls on Sunday, police said. Commissioner of police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh said an appeal has been made to all religious leaders for cooperation in maintaining peace in the city. He added that sector scheme has been implemented and section 144 imposed in the city. Besides, continuous patrolling is being done in all sensitive areas.
-
Delhi’s daily Covid tally below 600 for 2nd straight day; 3 new deaths
Delhi's daily Covid tally remained below the 600-mark for the second consecutive day after 531 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health department's bulletin. Three more patients died and 679 recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of deaths and recoveries to 26,280 and 19,11,149 respectively. The active cases in Delhi have come down to 2,329, compared to 2,480 on Thursday.
-
Fraudster siphons off ₹3.7 lakh from woman's bank in her bid to sell furniture
A 26-year-old woman fell victim to an online fraud after a person siphoned off Rs 3.77 lakh from her bank account under the pretext of making a payment to her for purchasing furniture worth Rs 21,000 through an online portal, police said on Friday. The incident came to light after the woman lodged a complaint at suburban Malad police station on Tuesday, an official said.
-
Eid-ul-Azha: Animal sacrifices at traditional sites only, dispose of remains properly, says Yogi
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued special directions to ensure that qurbani (sacrifice of animals) was not held on disputed spots or in the open areas on Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid) on Sunday (July 10). While issuing the directions, the CM, in a tweet, on Thursday, also instructed that the carcass and remains of the animals should be disposed of properly to prevent the spread of diseases.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics