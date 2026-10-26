Air prowess turns heads in Varanasi

The Indian Air Force’s premier display teams performed scintillating aerial manoeuvres over the Ganga on the final day of the three-day air show on Sunday to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the IAF. Spectators at Namo Ghat in Varanasi. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

Fighter aircraft, including the Rafale, Sukhoi, Mirage 2000, Tejas, MiG-29 and Jaguar, along with transport aircraft and helicopters, showcased the operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force,

Officials said the highlight of the show was the Kashi formation, in which three Surya Kiran aircraft flew in a V formation, creating a spectacle in the colours of the Tricolour. The display drew loud cheers from the crowd.

During the Omkar formation, Mi-17 helicopters were seen flying across the sky carrying the national flag.

The Surya Kiran aerobatic team showcased precision flying and coordinated manoeuvres, while the Sarang helicopter display team enthralled spectators with its aerial stunts.

After each maneuver, thunderous applause celebrated the air warriors’ courage and skill.

Keshav Singh, a spectator, said, “Great, wonderful. This was not merely a display of aircraft in flight, but a vivid presentation of the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities, combat preparedness, precision-strike capability, and journey of technological advancement in changing times.”

Indian Air Force’s renowned Sarang Helicopter Display Team’s precise coordination, controlled speed, and synchronized aerial maneuvers left spectators spellbound.

In the next phase of the flypast, the ‘Omkar’ formation, comprising three Mi-17 V5 helicopters, entered. Flying under the leadership of Group Captain Anuj Gupta, the helicopters carried the National Flag and the Indian Air Force flag.

Named after the sacred ‘Omkar’ associated with Lord Shiva, the formation blended patriotism with spiritual faith. Subsequently, the ‘Ganga’ formation comprising three Chetak helicopters, led by Group Captain Dipankar Das, entered the skies over Kashi.

The helicopters showered flowers to express reverence and respect for the Ganga.

Thereafter, the roar of the Indian Air Force’s powerful Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft reverberated across the sky. Flying under the call sign ‘Rudra’, the aircraft made its formidable presence felt under the leadership of Wing Commander S. Bhargava.

In the same sequence, the Sukhoi-30 MKI’s aerial surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities were also demonstrated. Squadron Leader Nikhil Babu, using the call sign ‘Shankar’, introduced the IAF’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities using an electro-optical system. This was followed by the precise coordination of the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and US-origin Apache attack helicopters in the ‘Bhagirathi’ formation.

To mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, a helicopter displayed the number ‘94’ in the sky through its rear ramp.

Thereafter, the ‘Bhairav’ formation, comprising C-295 and Dornier-228 aircraft, made its presence felt. Led by Wing Commander Animesh Lamba, the display demonstrated the Indian Air Force’s transport capabilities, multipurpose utility and precise formation flying. Named after Baba Kaal Bhairav, the guardian deity of Kashi, the formation linked surveillance, reliability, and security with military aviation.

In the ‘Kailash’ formation, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft demonstrated their airlift capabilities and coordinated flying. This was followed by the ‘Trilochan’ formation, featuring an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft and MiG-29 fighter aircraft.

Keeping Kashi’s spiritual identity in mind, the IAF gave special names to several formations. The ‘Vishwanath’ formation comprised three powerful Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft. Under the leadership of Wing Commander Ayush Kunal, the aircraft demonstrated their speed, power, and precise flying skills in the sky. This was followed by the ‘Pashupati’ formation of four Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in a diamond formation.

The ‘Neelkanth’ formation of three Rafale fighter aircraft demonstrated cutting-edge combat aviation power. Flying in a wing formation under the leadership of Wing Commander Kaustubh Nalawade, the aircraft showcased modern avionics, high operational capability, and coordinated flying. This was followed by the ‘Prachand’ formation, which featured a combined display of different fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI, Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, LCA Tejas and MiG-29. A technically significant segment of the air show was the solo display by the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Under the leadership of Group Captain Roop, Tejas demonstrated its agility, control, and flying skills over Kashi.