 Akbar Nagar row: HC reserves verdict on petition, extends stay
Akbar Nagar row: HC reserves verdict on petition, extends stay

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 29, 2024 07:16 AM IST

The court had earlier reserved its judgement after hearing a bunch of similar petitions. Seven more people in the BPL category approached the court on Wednesday

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Wednesday reserved its judgement in a petition filed by seven persons below poverty line (BPL) in connection with a demolition drive taken up in the state capital’s Akbar Nagar. Also, it extended an interim stay granted earlier in the drive till the pronouncement of judgement.

Demolished structures in Akbar Nagar (Deepak Gupta)
Demolished structures in Akbar Nagar (Deepak Gupta)

This order was passed by a division bench of justice Vivek Chaudhary and justice Om Prakash Shukla in a petition filed by Mohammad Aslam and six more Akbar Nagar’s BPL residents.

The petitioners had challenged the demolition order passed by the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) in December last year. The court had earlier reserved its judgement after hearing a bunch of similar petitions. Seven more people in the BPL category approached the court on Wednesday.

The court had dismissed petitions of those people who are GST- and Income Tax-payers on February 27. The state government was represented by chief standing counsel, Shailendra Kumar Singh. The counsel for LDA and municipal corporation also remained present.

