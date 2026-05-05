Akhilesh alleges ‘vote loot’, ‘misuse’ of administration,police in West Bengal polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in “shameful looting of votes” in West Bengal, alleging misuse of police and administrative machinery during the election. The SP chief described the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a “major battle” to protect democracy and the Constitution. (File)

“The BJP is merely a gathering of fake leaders. They possess not even the slightest faith in democracy; their sole agenda is to loot. The BJP indulged in shameful looting of votes in West Bengal and showed no hesitation in misusing police and administrative machinery,” Yadav said while addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

The SP chief described the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a “major battle” to protect democracy and the Constitution, asserting that his party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) bloc holds the upper hand in the state.

The former chief minister claimed the BJP was in a state of panic in Uttar Pradesh as it lacked an effective counter-strategy against the PDA combination, which he described as commanding the largest share of votes in the state.

“The BJP is merely a gathering of fake leaders. They possess not even the slightest faith in democracy; their sole agenda is to loot,” he stated.

Emphasising the importance of the upcoming UP polls, Yadav told SP workers, “The 2027 elections hold immense significance. The Samajwadi Party possesses the strength to bring about change in Uttar Pradesh.”

He asserted that the party has “100% faith” in democratic principles and is ready to play a pivotal role in safeguarding both the nation and the state.

Outlining the party’s agenda, Yadav said that under a Samajwadi Party government, the poor would receive free medical treatment. He also promised the creation of special zones to support weavers and reiterated the party’s support for 33% reservation for women.

Urging party workers to prepare for the 2027 contest, he asked them to maintain restraint in language and conduct, remain vigilant against alleged “deceitful tactics” of the BJP, and closely monitor voter lists to prevent manipulation. He also called on them to strengthen the PDA bloc at every level and stand firmly with the poor.