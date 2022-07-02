Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh flays BJP overhealth services, releases Dr Kafeel Khan’s book
lucknow news

Akhilesh flays BJP overhealth services, releases Dr Kafeel Khan’s book

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that the health services had deteriorated under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh. All the hi-tech and costly machines in hospitals and medical colleges were not running. The companies had refused to service or repair them.
Akhilesh said that under the SP government, the people were getting treatment at government hospitals through a token of merely Re 1. (Pic for representation)
Akhilesh said that under the SP government, the people were getting treatment at government hospitals through a token of merely Re 1. (Pic for representation)
Published on Jul 02, 2022 11:14 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that health services had worsened under the BJP government.

Talking to newspersons at the party office after a book release event, Akhilesh said that all the hi-tech and costly machines in hospitals and medical colleges were not running. The companies had refused to service or repair them.

“Had the BJP government maintained the basic structure of the health services in the state, the patients’ lives wouldn’t have been in peril. The most strange and ironic is the fact that the BJP government’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University is being run from the 9th floor of the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute built during the SP regime. The BJP is not able to shape up the medical university announced in the name of Atal ji”, said Akhilesh.

He said that under the SP government, the people were getting treatment at government hospitals through a token of merely Re 1, and there was the arrangement for free treatment of serious illnesses of kidney, liver, heart, and cancer. Now, treatment costs had escalated and profits were being earned from poor people. He said that the 108 and 102 ambulance services were ruined by the BJP government.

He also said that during his government, health services were provided at the district level too. But under the BJP government, the district hospitals had collapsed. Had patients been treated at the district level, the beeline of patients to Lucknow could have been prevented.

Before Akhilesh Yadav addressed the media, he released the Hindi translation of Dr Kafeel Khan’s book ‘The Gorakhpur Hospital Tragedy: A doctor’s Memoir of a Deadly Medical Crisis’. Dr Kafeel Khan, who had also been the Samajwadi Party candidate in the local bodies’ elections early this year, said: “The story of the massacre that took place in Gorakhpur is in the book. I decided to have the book released by Akhilesh Yadav for he had visited Gorakhpur when the tragedy had happened”.

Akhilesh Yadav said that on the tragic story of that day (August 10, 2017) when many children died at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur due to lack of oxygen, and the torture and jail that Dr Kafeel Khan had to suffer was in this book. Akhilesh said that he had visited Gorakhpur after the tragedy and had met several victims’ families. If the government had provided enough medical services and facilities, those deaths could have been prevented.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

    Delhiwale: This way to Ajmeri Gate

    This venerable stone gateway originally signposted the way to the aforementioned pilgrim town. One of the 14 Mughal-era gateways to punctuate the Walled City’s wall, the graceful Ajmeri Gate today is like a queen without her palace.

  • Mahesh Choudhary, 45, went missing on April 4, 2007 and the case was registered five days later, after his son, Rakesh Choudhary, then 22, filed a missing complaint. (Representation purpose)

    Delhi: Cop’s hunt for kidnapper ends after a 15-year wait

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Tomar’s quest ended on May 28, when he and members of his team arrested a man named Hari Om for abducting and killing Choudhary. Tomar, 47, now posted with the crime branch, was a constable at the Badarpur police station when the crime took place in 2007.

  • DFS chief Atul Garg said, “The addition of 89 new firefighting vehicles will help us improve our response time across Delhi”. (Photo by Amal KS /Hindustan Times)

    89 new trucks to help DFS speed up rescue operations

    The approval for purchasing 89 new fire trucks was sought against the condemnation of 60 fire trucks, which have diesel engines and have reached their expiry time of 10 years, and have to be taken off service.

  • Delhi minister Satyendar Jain. (ANI FILE)

    ED arrests 2 more in money laundering case against Delhi minister Satyendar Jain

    Vaibhav and Ankush were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). ED said both are directors of Ram Prakash Jewellers Pvt Ltd, which was raided on June 6. After the searches at premises linked to six people including the jewellery firm’s five directors, ED said it recovered 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins, alleging that the gold was from “unexplained sources” and was “secreted” in the properties.

  • A MCD official said enforcement teams seized 689.01 kg of plastic items and issued 368 challans on Friday.

    Problem of plenty: Ban no bar, Delhi markets struggle to get rid of plastics

    Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, the central government directed all states and union territories (UTs) to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out