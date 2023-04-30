Home / Cities / Lucknow News / In Gkp, Akhilesh assails BJP over price rise, other issues

In Gkp, Akhilesh assails BJP over price rise, other issues

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 30, 2023 10:42 PM IST



GORAKHPUR Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party double engine government on Sunday, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said here on Sunday the ‘double engine governments’ were stabbing each other. He also flayed the state government for its alleged failure in appointing a full-fledged DGP in the state.

He underlined the significance of urban bodies’ election and said it was the semi-final that would prepare the pitch for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. He also asked people how the law-and-order situation could improve when there was no full-fledged DGP.

Stepping into the election campaign arena, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav addressed three rallies in Gorakhpur, Deoria and Sant Kabir Nagar.

Appealing for support to SP candidate for mayor post, Kajal Nishad, at Nanda Nagar in Gorakhpur, Akhilesh grilled the state government over incomplete development projects of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur.

Akhilesh Yadav said the 90 km link expressway was still incomplete and raised questions over lavish expenditure by the state government.

He said in Gorakhpur roads were below the drainage level that led to water logging and BJP had failed to address the problem. The much-awaited Gordhiya Nala project was yet to be completed, he added.

He asked where was metro rail that was promised by the BJP and ridiculed the traffic movement control system, saying traffic was controlled by street cattle.

Earlier, addressing a rally at Junior High school ground in Khalilabad town, Akhilesh assailed the ruling party over shooting prices of essential commodities and blamed it for spreading hate and corruption in the state.

In Deoria, Akhilesh ridiculed the BJP for its claim to be providing jobs to youths and said who would believe that only 4 per cent youths were jobless in UP.

