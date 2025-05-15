Allahabad HC seeks bar views: 12 Saturdays may become court working days in 2025

The Allahabad high court has proposed making 12 Saturdays in 2025 regular working days to accelerate the disposal of pending cases and has invited responses from key bar associations on the matter. Anil Tiwari, senior lawyer and president of the Allahabad HC Bar Association, confirmed receipt of the communication. (Sourced)

In an official letter dated May 14, 2025, Registrar General of the High Court wrote to the president and secretary of the High Court Bar Association, Advocates’ Association (Allahabad), and the Oudh Bar Association, seeking their suggestions on the proposed change.

The initiative aims to designate selected Saturdays as full working days, increasing the court’s sitting days and potentially easing the mounting pressure of long-pending cases.

“The proposal will be considered by the full court after we receive feedback from the bar associations,” the registrar’s letter noted.

Anil Tiwari, senior lawyer and president of the Allahabad HC Bar Association, confirmed receipt of the communication. “We will discuss the issue and take a decision on this by Friday evening,” he said.