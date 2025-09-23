Allahabad HC stays EOW probe into 558 aided madrasas

The Allahabad high court has stayed the ongoing Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigation into 558 government-aided madrasas and asked the state government to respond in the matter. For representation only (Sourced)

The probe was initiated following directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) after a complaint by one Mohammad Talha Ansari alleging human rights violations in these institutions. Acting on the complaint, the NHRC issued orders on February 28, April 23, and June 11, 2025, prompting the state government to direct the EOW to investigate on April 23.

The court, comprising Justice Saral Srivastava and Justice Amitabh Kumar Rai, passed the order on a petition filed by the Teachers’ Association of Madaris Arabia along with two others. NHRC directives, as well as the state government’s follow-up order, argued that the inquiry was without jurisdiction

The petitioners contended that under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC’s powers are limited, and Section 36(2) bars inquiries into complaints older than one year from the alleged violation. The respondents have been directed to file their reply by the next hearing, scheduled for November 17.