Allahabad HC summons records in Kanpur CMO case

Taking a tough stand on the issue of Kanpur chief medical officer Dr Haridutt Nemi having been prevented from taking charge despite an interim stay on his suspension, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday summoned documentary records of the entire case. The reinstated Kanpur CMO Dr Haridutt Nemi (FILE PHOTO)

The court warned that if tampering is found in the records, strict action will be taken against the officers responsible for it.

Justice Rajiv Singh passed the order while hearing a contempt petition filed by Dr Nemi.

The court expressed strong displeasure at top officials of Kanpur district who allegedly created obstacles in complying with the interim stay order on the suspension.

The court fixed July 28 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Principal secretary, medical and health, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, Kanpur district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh, ADM Kanpur Nagar Rajesh Kumar, ACP Abhishek Pandey, Chakeri SHO Santosh Shukla and Dr Uday Nath have been made parties in the petition.

The state government had suspended Dr Nemi in June and Dr Uday Nath was appointed in his place.

Hearing Dr Nemi’s petition, the high court had put an interim stay on the suspension order on July 7.

Advocate LP Mishra, who is representing Dr Nemi, said that when the petitioner sent a copy of the stay order to the senior officials concerned and went to the CMO office to take charge, Kanpur’s ADM Rajesh Kumar, ACP Abhishek Pandey and SHO Santosh Shukla misbehaved with him and committed contempt of the court order.

Earlier on Wednesday (July 16), the state government revoked Dr Nemi’s suspension and ordered his reinstatement.

The health department also transferred acting CMO Dr Udaynath back to Shravasti, clearing the way for Dr Nemi’s return to office.