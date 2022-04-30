‘Alvida ki Namaz’ offered peacefully in Uttar Pradesh with a few firsts
The ‘Alvida ki Namaz’ (Ramzan’s last Friday prayers) was offered peacefully amidst elaborate security arrangements across Uttar Pradesh.
This was the first time when there was no use of loudspeakers, and whichever few places they were used, its volume was within limits.
Also, this time there was no blocking of roads by the devouts to offer prayers. The change was the outcome of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives regarding restricted use of loudspeakers and no blocking of roads.
The state authorities were on their toes for the few days, maintaining communication with clerics and religious leaders across the state and convincing them to follow the state government’s directives related to restricted use of loudspeakers and offering prayers within the mosques’ premises.
During a state-wide drive launched since Monday last, as many as 37,002 loudspeakers were removed and volume of 54,593 loudspeakers reduced to permissible limits.
UP additional chief secretary (ACS), home, Awanish Awasthi said prayers were offered peacefully amid guidelines issued by the state government. He said clerics and religious leaders unanimously supported the district administration and police in maintaining communal harmony and peace.
He said people restricted themselves in use of loudspeakers while offering prayers and no roads or streets were blocked across the state. “We are expecting the same on Eid (likely on May 3),” he emphasised.
Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar said prayers were offered at 31,151 places across the state, including 19,949 mosques and 7,436 Eidgahs. He said police deployment was done strategically at 2,705 sensitive localities and 2,846 sensitive worship places across the state. Besides, the police officials were in touch with around 29,808 clerics for maintaining peace and communal harmony, he added.
He said 48 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and seven companies of central paramilitary force as well as over 1.25 lakh civil police personnel were deployed to ensure peace.
Meanwhile, a group of people in Saharanpur wanted to offer prayers on the road but they were convinced not to do so by police officials through dialogue and by roping in local clerics.
In Lucknow, prominent mosques, including Asifi Masjid, Eidgah in Aishbagh and Teele Wali Masjid witnessed huge turnout where the faithful offered prayers.
Fazlul Mannan, imam of Tile Wali Masjid, who led the ‘namaz’, said the prayers were offered peacefully. He said a huge turnout was witnessed at the mosque, despite the scorching heat. “Mosques had made sure that volume of loudspeakers remained within limits,” he added.
“We had issued directives to masjid committees to keep the volume of loudspeakers within limits, as per the chief minister’s directives,” said Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Imam Eidgah.
-
Farmers protest defamation suit by Karnal cop
A group of farmers, led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, held a protest at Karnal mini-secretariat on Friday against a defamation case filed by an inspector of the Karnal police against 36 farmers, accusing them of harming his image during the farm agitation last year. After a brief protest, they were called by Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav.
-
Double whammy in Yamunanagar: Haryana govt to snap power supply to industries for 8 hours
As Haryana faces huge power shortage amid soaring mercury levels, the government has issued a schedule of tentative power cuts in state hitting the industrial town of Yamunanagar badly. The government has decided to snap power supply for straight eight hours to industries, from 8pm to 4am, from Thursday night till further orders without any exemption to continuous process industries.
-
Haryana’s plan to buy 500MW power hits a roadblock
Haryana's bid to buy 500MW power on short-term basis for three years to tide over the power shortage in state has hit a roadblock. The state is short of about 2,400MW power every day. This includes 1,424MW of Adani Power, 380MW of Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd and 600MW from Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant in Hisar. This will mean further delays in procurement of power to tide over the shortage.
-
‘ALVIDA KI NAMAZ’: Special prayers offered for country’s peace and progress
Ramzan's last Friday prayers, also called 'Alvida ki Namaz', were offered peacefully in mosques of the state capital amid tight security. Prominent mosques, including Eidgah in Aishbagh and Teele Wali Masjid, Asifi Masjid witnessed huge turnout where the devouts from different parts of the city offered 'alvida' prayers. It was after a gap of two years that crowds were visible at the mosques as prayers were offered without any Covid restrictions.
-
Former municipal commissioner calls flooding in Mumbai ‘man-made disaster’
Mumbai During the final session of the two-day workshop on 'Flood Risk' in Mumbai, former municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta said that flooding in Mumbai is a man-made disaster which impacts the poor the most while the rich sit at home and enjoy their 'chai and pakoras'.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics