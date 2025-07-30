Amid gym fad, some stick to Akharas for ‘real’ strength

While many youngsters today are turning to gyms amid growing awareness around fitness and lifestyle, a section of fitness enthusiasts continues to find strength and discipline in age-old Akharas and traditional workout methods. Wrestlers at Bajrang Akhara in Narhi in Lucknow on the occasion of Nag Panchami on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Though the footfall at Akharas has significantly reduced over the years, some are keeping the tradition alive. On the occasion of Nag Panchami on Tuesday, several such people participated in wrestling matches at different Akharas across the city.

They said the secret to their strength, stamina and fitness lies in using traditional equipment, having a protein-rich diet and training consistently.

Siddharth Pal (34), who competed at Bajrang Akhara in Narhi, is a marketing professional who joined the Akhara to remain fit.

“I prefer Akhara to gym as the traditional techniques not just provide strength and stamina but also help one remain flexible and sustain the effect of workout for a long time. We train with ‘mugdar’ (heavy wooden club) using the desi technique rooted in martial arts and wrestling to build strength, endurance and coordination. We train with iron and wooden dumbbells, do sit-ups and squats, and perform ‘Akhara godna’ (making Akharas by digging and settling soil). We also wrestle twice or thrice a week as part of the fitness regimen,” said Pal.

Himanshu Verma (40), another wrestler at Gomti Akhara in Chowk, who is a photographer by profession, said that he has been associated with it for the last 20 years.

“I follow the traditional techniques and instead of relying on protein powders and any kind of supplements, I maintain a traditional diet, including soaked black chickpeas, buttermilk and milk. The desi techniques help in better flexibility and strength than modern gym equipment,” said Verma.

Vishal (36), a businessman associated with Girdhari Pahalwan Akhara in Ganeshganj, said the traditional techniques help in overall fitness and getting a strong body, unlike what one achieves in gyms. “Traditional methods help strengthen the entire body. There is no excuse when working out at an Akhara. One cannot get to change the weight of the equipment every now and then. Instead, when we begin, we start off with only a few ‘mugdar’ rotations, which can go up to 200 and even 300 over time,” he added.