Amid monsoon, coal stocks dip in Uttar Pradesh thermal plants, no generation curbs yet
Against the prescribed norm of 13 days’ coal reserves for pithead plants and 21 days for non-pithead plants, current reserves have shrunk to around five and six days, respectively, say officials
Coal-fired power plants in Uttar Pradesh are running with subsequently lower fuel stocks as heavy monsoon rains have disrupted mining and transportation in coal producing regions but the situation, as claimed by UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd (UPRVUNL) officials, has not yet reached a level that could affect generation.
The state-owned UPRVUNL operating six thermal power plants with present generation capacity of over 9,000 megawatt (MW), is receiving 75,000-80,000 tonnes of coal a day against the normal 1-1.10 lakh tonnes, affecting its reserves, according to officials.
The shortage is part of a wider monsoon-related disruption affecting coal supplies to thermal plants across the country. However, UPRVUNL management claims they anticipated the seasonal disruption and took measures to ensure that its plants continued to operate.
“We had foreseen the crisis and made preparations accordingly. Our officials, one each, are stationed at the coal mine fields from where coal comes to our plants. They coordinate there regarding how much coal and of what quality is being dispatched through railway rakes,” UPRVUNL managing director Mayur Maheshwari said. He said coal was also being diverted from one plant to another to maintain adequate stocks.
“In coordination with the Central government officials we monitor the situation every day. The situation is under control as of now,” he claimed.
“The thermal plants that depend on coal from Northern Coalfields Ltd are more affected due to waterlogging in mining areas. Plants like Anpara and Pariccha which receive coal from the NCL mines, have particularly felt the impact,” UPRVUNL director (Technical) SN Tripathi said.
The fall in the daily supplies has resulted in a sharp depletion of coal stocks at UPRVUNL plants.
“Against the prescribed norm of 13 days’ of coal reserves for pithead plants (closer to coal mines) and 21 days for non-pithead plants, the current reserves have shrunk to around five and six days, respectively,” Tripathi said but maintained that there was no impact of plant operations.
Thermal plants owned and operated by the UPRVUNL include 2600 MW Anpara (Sonebhadra), 1270 MW Harduaganj (Aligarh), 1320 MW Jawaharpur (Etah), 2320 MW Obra (Sonebhadra), 660 MW Panki (Kanpur) and 920 MW Parichha (Jhansi).
Private and NTPC thermal plants in the state are said to be facing a similar coal crunch in varying degrees.
For now, UPRVUNL officials said the focus was on ensuring uninterrupted coal movement and optimising available stocks rather than curtailing generation.
“None of UP plants is among the 48 thermal plants identified as running on critically low coal stocks. The NTPC had to partially shut down its plant in Vindhyanchal in MP,” Tripathi said, adding, “The fact that the present power demand in UP is low is also helping us deal with the coal shortage problem.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBrajendra K Parashar
Brajendra K Parashar is a Senior Journalist with the Hindustan Times, based in Lucknow, with nearly three decades of experience covering governance, public policy, politics and development in Uttar Pradesh. Over the years, he has reported extensively on key sectors, including energy and renewable power, mobility and transport, road safety, agriculture and allied sectors and issues related to farmers, rural development, taxation under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and public administration. A seasoned political correspondent, Parashar closely tracks the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and has covered every major election in Uttar Pradesh right from three-tier panchayat elections and urban local body polls to Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He also reports regularly on the proceedings of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, bureaucracy, governance, policy decisions and administrative developments with focus on their impact on public life. His reporting is known for its strong analytical approach, extensive use of official data. His areas of interests include investigative journalism, long-form political and policy analysis, data-driven reporting, elections and institutional reforms. Parashar holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science with First Division from Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), followed by a Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from the same university. His inclination towards journalism began during his student days, when he regularly contributed letters to editors and articles to newspapers and magazines. In the mid-1990S, his essay, “Should India Switch Over to the Presidential Form Of Government?”, published in Politics India magazine edited by noted constitutional expert Subhash C Kashyap, was adjudged the best entry in a national competition. His work has received professional recognition, including the Hindustan Times Journalist of the Month Award for an impactful series on drinking water issues during the 2010 Lok Sabha election campaign. Originally from Kasganj in western Uttar Pradesh, Parashar is currently based in Lucknow where continues to report on politics, governance and public policy.Read More