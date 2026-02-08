Artistry embellishes tradition: Speaker’s new chair with Karnataka connect to enhance UP assembly’s grandeur

A specially crafted rosewood chair with a Karnataka connect will enhance the grandeur of the Uttar Pradesh assembly, which has seen major renovation and upgrades, including a technology push, in recent years. The chair, crafted by a Mysuru-based artisan, is currently under wraps. (Gaurav Saigal/HT Photo)

Made by a Mysuru-based artisan, the ornate chair reflects a shift towards more traditional, symbolic, and high-quality artisan-crafted furniture in the legislative chambers. The over seven-foot-high and about four-foot wide chair will replace the existing one used by the Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker.

The first UP assembly session of the year, during which the state budget will be presented, begins on Monday.

“It matches the grandeur of the assembly better. The 403-member UP assembly is the biggest among those of other states. There has to be grandeur and aura of constitutional institutions,” a senior official said.

The chair has fine carvings. It is currently under wraps as preparations are going on for the budget session.

The new chair closely resembles the one that the Karnataka assembly speaker uses. While the Karnataka assembly speaker’s chair has a closed structure and features the Gandaberunda and lion emblems, the UP assembly speaker’s chair has an open design on all sides. Though the main structure of the chair is similar, it incorporates some design changes like the UP emblem instead of Karnataka’s Gandaberunda.

The Gandaberunda, a mythical two-headed bird, is the state emblem of Karnataka.

The state emblem of Uttar Pradesh is a circular seal featuring the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers at Prayagraj, flanked by a pair of Matsya (fish) representing the Oudh region, and topped with a bow and arrow representing Lord Ram, who was born in Ayodhya. The emblem is used on all official government stationery and documents to signify the state’s authority and cultural heritage.

On speaker Satish Mahana’s initiative, the UP assembly has adopted the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), making proceedings paperless in recent years. Digital galleries, LED screens, and touchscreen kiosks have been installed for visitors. Extensive modernisation of the 100-year-old existing building and significant technological upgrades, including use of AI, have been introduced. This is apart from a special session for women MLAs and a first-of-its-kind 24-hours session on Viksit Uttar Pradesh 2047 vision document, with a 25-year roadmap.