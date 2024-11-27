ASP targets booths to challenge BSP ahead of 2027 polls

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), led by Chandra Shekhar Azad, has announced plans to establish a robust booth-level party structure across all 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in preparation for the 2027 assembly elections. The initiative aims to strengthen the party’s hold on Dalit, OBC, and Muslim voters (Sourced)

As part of its strategy, the ASP will form bhai-chara (brotherhood) committees and organise cadre camps, mirroring the organisational framework of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The initiative aims to strengthen the party’s hold on Dalit, OBC, and Muslim voters, seeking to make inroads into the BSP’s traditional support base.

The ASP’s focus on grassroots expansion comes after its significant victory in the Nagina constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and an impressive showing in bypolls for nine assembly seats, particularly in western U.P. Highlighting this progress, ASP’s state unit president Sunil Kumar Chittor noted the party’s growing appeal among Dalit voters in constituencies like Meerapur and Kundarki, where the BSP was relegated to the fifth position.

“In Ghaziabad and Khair, our candidates had tough fight with the BSP, finishing fourth. This shift in Dalit votes has emboldened our efforts to consolidate our base,” Chittor said.

Chittor pointed out that BSP chief Mayawati’s decision not to contest bypolls, coupled with the party’s lack of active campaigning, has sent a signal of retreat to its core Dalit support base. “While the BSP leadership remains passive, our leader Chandra Shekhar Azad is actively fighting for Dalit rights in the streets and Parliament. This contrast has resonated strongly with the community,” he said.

Since its inception on March 15, 2020, the ASP has focused on empowering weaker sections of society with the ultimate aim of gaining political power. “Dr BR Ambedkar’s mantra that power is the master key for progress guides our mission,” Chittor added.

Chittor told Hindustan Times that the ASP plans to establish a fully functional organisation from the state to the booth level within a year. He added that the party has already set up frontal wings to garner support from students, youth, farmers, and women.

The ASP, which fielded candidates in 94 constituencies during the 2022 assembly elections but failed to secure a win, notably improved vote shares in recent bypolls. The party now aims to contest the 2026 local body elections with greater strength.

To bolster its outreach, the ASP is leveraging social media platforms to connect with Dalit and OBC communities in both urban and rural areas. “We are ensuring that our leaders’ messages reach our supporters as effectively as those of rival parties,” Chittor added.

On the question of the possibility of alliances in the 2027 assembly elections, after INDIA bloc closed its door in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chittor said, “Our strategy is to grow independently. Once we establish ourselves as a significant force, alliances will naturally follow.”