Assembly proceedings will go on till midnight if they’ve to: Mahana

Assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Friday said the 83rd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) held recently in Jaipur discussed and praised the workings and changes adopted by the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Briefing reporters, Mahana said the participants of the conference (held from January 10 to 12) discussed ways to implement the measures taken by the UP Legislative Assembly in other state assemblies. He said his counterparts from other states also expressed the desire to visit the UP assembly, he said.

“The UP Legislative Assembly will start the ‘best legislator’ award from the new session. A committee will be constituted to select the best MLA. The committee will consider the conduct, activities and speeches to select the winner. Photographs of the best legislator will be displayed on the assembly premises,” he said.

Also, a discussion on running the assembly proceedings for long hours was held at the meet. “If required, the proceedings of the UP Legislative Assembly will continue till 12 am,” he noted.

Mahana said it was decided that a comprehensive review of the rules of conduct and procedure of the legislative bodies should be done. An ideal uniform rule should be made to ensure the maximum participation of members in the sessions, he added.

The presiding officers expressed concern over the postponement of the question hour. The participants were informed that during the first three sessions last year, the UP Legislative Assembly the question hour was not postponed even once.

The conference also resolved to take all possible measures for the education of all sections, especially women and youth, in constitutional provisions, legislative actions and procedures. Recognising the role of committees as the power centre of the Legislature, discussions were held on taking meaningful steps to strengthen the committee system of all legislative bodies, he said.

The AIPOC was mandated to hold extensive consultations with the state governments in the matter of achieving financial autonomy of the Legislatures. It was also decided that all possible steps would be taken to integrate the legislative bodies into the ‘national digital grid’ in the interest of greater efficiency, transparency and connectivity, he said.

“The years-old perception about the UP Legislative Assembly is changing. The AIPOC was informed about the qualification of the MLAs of UP. Instead of competing in the democratic system, a spirit of cooperation should be visible... It was also decided that in view of India holding the G-20 conference, all legislative assemblies of the country should run a public awareness campaign,” Mahana said.

