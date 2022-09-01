AU Executive Council okays fee hike of courses
The EC approved the enhancement of the fees of the courses to be effective from the session 2022-23, said AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor. It was after a gap of several decades that the AU had raised fee of its courses, she added.
PRAYAGRAJ: The top-most decision making body of Allahabad University (AU)— the Executive Council (EC)— approved the proposal of raising the fee of different courses being offered by the central varsity on Wednesday.
AU vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava chaired the meeting of the EC held in the North Hall.
“The EC approved the enhancement of the fees of the courses to be effective from the session 2022-23,” said AU PRO, Prof Jaya Kapoor. It was after a gap of several decades that AU has raised fee of its courses, she added.
The approval of the EC comes following approval of the move by the central varsity’s Academic Council on June 25 for hiking fee for different undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral courses from the new academic session.
The PRO further informed that it was decided in the EC meeting that the allotment of rooms in the Hindu Hostel that the university had taken on lease from the trust owning it, would be made for students of the AU’s JK Institute as well as UG students of science stream.
“JK Institute will pay the hostel’s pending electricity bills of ₹2.5 crore,” she said.
The EC approved the proposal to revise and upgrade the rate of wages being paid to different categories of the daily wage and contractual staff of the university as per the recommendation of the committee constituted for the purpose.
It also approved 10 new interdisciplinary courses that would be started from session 2023-24.
The council approved the list of experts for the selection committee to be constituted for promotion of associate professors to the post of professors under career advancement scheme (CAS) for teachers in various departments of constituent colleges which had already been passed by the Academic Council.
Meanwhile, as the EC meeting was in progress on the arts faculty campus of AU, a huge protest was staged on the road in front of the union hall. As student leaders, protesting against the fee hike, were not allowed to enter the campus, they sat on the road and staged protest.
-
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
-
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
-
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics