Ayodhya set for a grand and glittering Diwali

This Diwali, Ayodhya is gearing up for an unparalleled celebration that will extend well beyond the famous Ram Ki Paidi , with every corner of the city poised to dazzle visitors and residents alike. There will be vibrant cultural programmes that will showcase the rich traditions of India, featuring performances from artistes both from India and abroad. Dances , ballets, dramas and stage performances will enthral visitors at over 10 locations designated for the festivities. Cultural programmes will take place at prominent venues throughout Ayodhya, including Guptar Ghat, Badi Devkali, Ram Ghat, Birla Dharmshala, Bharat Kund and Tulsi Udyan etc. (Pic for representation)

People would be able to dance to Bhangra and Chapeli beats, along with various folk traditions, including Awadhi, Thethia, Faruwahi and Bamrasiya, ensuring that there is something for everyone to enjoy. These diverse offerings promise an unforgettable experience that celebrates the essence of Indian culture.

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh expressed enthusiasm for the event, stating, "Ayodhya will witness performances not only from Indian artistes but also those hailing from Malaysia and Nepal on Diwali." He added that tourists could expect to see a wide range of traditional dances, such as Chapeli from Uttarakhand, Ghoomar from Haryana and Bhangra from Punjab.

The line-up also includes an eclectic mix of folk dances from various states, including the Rauf folk dance from Kashmir, Satya Raas from Assam and dandiya garba from Gujarat.

The line-up also includes an eclectic mix of folk dances from various states, including the Rauf folk dance from Kashmir, Satya Raas from Assam and dandiya garba from Gujarat.

Municipal commissioner Santosh Sharma highlighted the elaborate preparations underway for the festivities, noting that the entire city will be illuminated with spiral lights, creating a magical atmosphere. Major roads will also be decorated with colourful lighting, enhancing the festive spirit throughout the temple town.

The administration is also organizing a grand Shobha Yatra to celebrate the occasion.

Another attraction will be a stunning drone and laser show, alongside the traditional festivities at Ram Ki Paidi. Unique presentations will include a dance drama based on the Hanuman Chalisa by Preeti Singh from Agra and another ballet inspired by the Shri Ram Charit Manas by Maitrey Pahari from Delhi. There will also be performances focussing on Nari Shakti, celebrating the strength and resilience of women.

BOX

Programmes by various states

Bhangra / Gatka dance of Punjab, Chhapeli folk dance of Uttarakhand, Ghoomar dance of Haryana, Baredi folk dance of Madhya Pradesh, Dholtasha dance of Maharashtra, Rauf folk dance of Kashmir, Satya Raas dance of Assam, dandiya garba dance of Gujarat, Gandi dance of Chhattisgarh, Singhi Cham dance of Sikkim, Ludi dance of Chandigarh, Badhawa folk dance of Madhya Pradesh, Chhau folk dance of Jharkhand, Jhijhiya folk dance of Bihar, Kalbeliya folk dance of Rajasthan, Shirmour Nati dance of Himachal Pradesh will enthral visitors and tourists.

For folk lovers

Faruwahi folk dance, Bahuroopiya folk dance,Awadhi folk dance, Bamrasiya folk dance , Tharu folk dance,Badhawa folk dance, bean folk dance, Diwari folk dance, Dhobiya folk dance, Rai folk dance, Thethia folk dance, Mayur dance and Singha tribal folk dance would be presented.