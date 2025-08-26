Balrampur conversion racket: ED attaches properties worth over 13 cr of Chhangur Baba’s aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday provisionally attached 13 immovable properties of over Rs. 13.02 crore of Neetu Naveen Rohra in Utraula tehsil of Balrampur district under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with the money laundering case related to Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba and others. The ED’s Lucknow zonal office began investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by ATS of the state police. (For Representation)

Chhangur Baba is the alleged mastermind of a multi-crore illegal religious conversion racket and Neetu Naveen Rohra is his key aide. The ED’s Lucknow zonal office began investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by ATS of the state police.

The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, 1860, alleging a large-scale conspiracy involving unlawful religious conversions, utilisation of foreign funding, and activities posing a potential threat to national security.

Chhangur Baba and his associates are facing charges of establishing an extensive network operating from the premises of Chand Auliya Dargah, Balrampur, where he regularly organised large gatherings attended by both Indian and foreign nationals.

He is accused of systematically inducing, coercing and manipulating individuals of other faiths, particularly the Scheduled Castes, and economically disadvantaged persons belonging to the Hindu religion into religious conversion.

So far, the ED’s probe has revealed that Chhangur Baba and Naveen Rohra hatched a well-planned conspiracy. They utilised Rohra’s Dubai based company United Marine FZE’s bank account to get funds from unknown, suspicious sources, said the ED.

Later, this money amounting to Rs. 21.08 crore was routed to India through NRE/NRO accounts of Rohra. The money brought by Chhangur Baba and Rohra from Dubai to India was utilised to acquire immovable properties in the name of Neetu Rohra, wife of Navin Rohra, at Utraula in Balrampur.