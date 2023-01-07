Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Banks willing to fund U.P.-bound entrepreneurs: Govt

Banks willing to fund U.P.-bound entrepreneurs: Govt

lucknow news
Updated on Jan 07, 2023 09:36 PM IST

This change in outlook of banks towards Uttar Pradesh was clearly evident at the recent roadshow in Mumbai organised by the state government as part of investment strategy for the Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow from February 10-12

Public and private sector banks are certain that the state will gain from steps taken by the Yogi government to attract large-scale investment. (For Representation)
Public and private sector banks are certain that the state will gain from steps taken by the Yogi government to attract large-scale investment. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

All leading banks of the country are willing to fund projects of entrepreneurs who have decided to set up their units in Uttar Pradesh due to improved law and order situation and infrastructure, said the state government on Saturday.

Public and private sector banks are certain that the state will gain from steps taken by the Yogi government to attract large-scale investment.

This change in outlook of banks towards Uttar Pradesh was clearly evident at the recent roadshow in Mumbai organised by the state government as part of investment strategy for the Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow from February 10-12. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had led the roadshow on January 5. He had met top bankers and industrialists during his stay in Mumbai.

According to the state government, banks consider Uttar Pradesh as a safe destination for investment due to improved law and order situation, good governance and big push to infrastructure. During their meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, bankers applauded reforms in the state and agreed to provide loan to entrepreneurs willing to set up their units in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out