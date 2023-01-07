Banks willing to fund U.P.-bound entrepreneurs: Govt

All leading banks of the country are willing to fund projects of entrepreneurs who have decided to set up their units in Uttar Pradesh due to improved law and order situation and infrastructure, said the state government on Saturday.

Public and private sector banks are certain that the state will gain from steps taken by the Yogi government to attract large-scale investment.

This change in outlook of banks towards Uttar Pradesh was clearly evident at the recent roadshow in Mumbai organised by the state government as part of investment strategy for the Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow from February 10-12. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had led the roadshow on January 5. He had met top bankers and industrialists during his stay in Mumbai.

According to the state government, banks consider Uttar Pradesh as a safe destination for investment due to improved law and order situation, good governance and big push to infrastructure. During their meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, bankers applauded reforms in the state and agreed to provide loan to entrepreneurs willing to set up their units in the state.