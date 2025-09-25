Bigger, taller, higher: Upscaled Lucknow Puja Pandals set to be a big draw

Lucknow’s pandals have become precincts of commerce, marketing, of making one’s brand visible and of being visible. The Jankipuram Puja Pandal worth ₹50 lakh (HT Photo)

With spending on the frills, buntings and pomp going through the pandal roof, the city’s puja economy is now estimated to be worth several hundred thousands, drawing parallels with the big-budget puja efforts in Kolkata.

Unlike the fervour-fired simplicity of olden days, now, grandiose replicas of famous temples and architectural marvels around the world with themed decoration worth lakhs, pandals across the city compete with each other in scale to attract crowds for brand promotion.

One of the largest and most expensive pandals in the city is Jankipuram’s Thailand Pagoda/ Swaminarayan temple model worth ₹50 lakh. It has already started pulling large crowds right after it was inaugurated by deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. Likewise, Sahara Estate’s Laxmi Narayan temple-themed pandal worth ₹35 lakh, the Rs14-lakh worth Badrinath Temple-themed pandal at Rabindra Palli, and Ansal’s “Golden Forest” worth ₹11 lakh are generating buzz for their design and ostentation as these spectacles are sustained largely through brand promotion and political backing.

Corporates from mobile networks and banks to jewellery shops and FMCG giants are stepping in as major sponsors. Their presence is visible through banners, arches, LED walls and even QR codes pasted across pandal perimeters. Some brands offer free discount coupons and festival-specific giveaways, while politicians extend financial assistance in exchange for visibility at community gatherings.

“Durga Puja pandals are high-footfall zones. Every day thousands visit, which makes them prime spaces for brand promotion,” said an organiser of a popular Durga Puja Pandal in the city adding, “Companies see this as a cultural connection campaign rather than just advertising.”

Organisers admit that without such sponsorships, the scale of Lucknow’s pandals would be impossible. “Our total budget is ₹20-22 lakh, out of which the majority is spent on the Pandal, while the remaining is spent on the idol and other things,” Devanshu Choudhary, media coordinator of Rabindra Palli Puja said.

“About 60–70% of our budget comes from sponsors, though politicians, and big realty businessmen which again comes from personal contacts of the committee members. Usually such members connected with political parties are made members so that they can pump money,” said an organiser wishing not to be quoted.

Industry observers note that the trend mirrors Kolkata’s puja economy, which has grown into a multi-million-rupee festival and even earned global recognition. While Lucknow’s scale remains smaller, the pattern is unmistakable blending culture with commerce to fund increasingly elaborate pandals.

However, traditionalists argue that sponsorships are overshadowing devotion. “It feels less like a community festival and more like a corporate fairground. People are competing with each other in the name of big and large pandals by getting funding from businessmen and local politicians. We believe entirely in old traditions as our focus is on Pratima (idol) which comes from the holy land of Varanasi. Our pandals have more space as we do not believe in spending a whopping sum on it,” said Tuhin Banerjee, senior member of the Transgomti Durga Puja committee in Aliganj, which does not have big pandals like its counterparts.

President of the city’s oldest Durga Puja - Bengali Club which started in 1901, Arun Banerjee said, “It’s not that we cannot build massive pandals if we want to. We choose instead to preserve the essence of how our Puja began more than a century ago with our forefathers. We’re not in the race to be the first, tallest, highest or largest. Devotees often visit the grand pandals across the city, but eventually come to the Bengali Club seeking peace, and for us, that is the real reward.”

All that glitter

For businesses, the opportunity is simply too big to miss. “Durga Puja attracts more footfall than any mall or campaign. It helps us reach audiences directly in a festive, receptive mood,” said a local jewellery store owner who sponsored lighting at a prominent pandal this year.

“Puja days give us brand visibility that even month-long advertisements can’t achieve. When people see our name on arches and banners, it creates instant recall,” said a regional manager of a mobile company which partnered with two pandals this year.

“For us, it’s not just promotion, it’s community connect. We’re part of the city and festivals are the best way to show that,” said a representative of a private bank that sponsored cultural evenings during Durga Puja.