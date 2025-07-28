Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bihar gangster carrying 50,000 bounty killed in police encounter in UP’s Hapur

ByRohit Kumar Singh
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 11:15 am IST

The deceased, Dablu Yadav, was wanted in the murder of a social worker and politician in Begusarai May earlier this year

A gangster, carrying a 50,000 bounty, from Bihar’s Begusarai district was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) special task force (STF) in UP’s Hapur district on Monday.

The police officer said the deceased has as many as 24 criminal cases. (Representative file photo)
The police officer said the deceased has as many as 24 criminal cases. (Representative file photo)

The deceased, Dablu Yadav, was wanted in the murder of a social worker and politician in Begusarai May earlier this year.

A senior STF official said the encounter was held jointly by UP STF and Hapur police resulting in the death of Yadav. He said Yadav was associated with the registered criminal gang A-121 in Begusarai and was wanted in multiple cases, including murder, robbery, and extortion.

Also Read: Gangster with 5k bounty nabbed after encounter in Sonepat

The official said Yadav’s gang was responsible for the murder of Vikas Kumar alias Rakesh Kadam, a social worker and leader of the Hindustan Awam Morcha, on May 24, 2025. He said the gang had abducted Kadam and later buried his body in a sand-filled grave in the Diyara area.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Yadav and his accomplices under various sections of the law.

Similarly, he was accused in the murder of one Mahendra Yadav for turning a witness against his criminal activities in a court in Begusarai in 2017.

The official said the deceased has as many as 24 criminal cases including one case of dacoity, two cases each of murder, robbery and extortion and six cases of attempt to murder.

He further informed that the STF recovered a substantial amount of ammunition and other items including a carbine from the encounter site.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Bihar gangster carrying 50,000 bounty killed in police encounter in UP’s Hapur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On