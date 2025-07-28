Bihar gangster carrying 50,000 bounty killed in police encounter in UP’s Hapur

A gangster, carrying a ₹50,000 bounty, from Bihar’s Begusarai district was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) special task force (STF) in UP’s Hapur district on Monday. The police officer said the deceased has as many as 24 criminal cases. (Representative file photo)

The deceased, Dablu Yadav, was wanted in the murder of a social worker and politician in Begusarai May earlier this year.

A senior STF official said the encounter was held jointly by UP STF and Hapur police resulting in the death of Yadav. He said Yadav was associated with the registered criminal gang A-121 in Begusarai and was wanted in multiple cases, including murder, robbery, and extortion.

The official said Yadav’s gang was responsible for the murder of Vikas Kumar alias Rakesh Kadam, a social worker and leader of the Hindustan Awam Morcha, on May 24, 2025. He said the gang had abducted Kadam and later buried his body in a sand-filled grave in the Diyara area.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Yadav and his accomplices under various sections of the law.

Similarly, he was accused in the murder of one Mahendra Yadav for turning a witness against his criminal activities in a court in Begusarai in 2017.

The official said the deceased has as many as 24 criminal cases including one case of dacoity, two cases each of murder, robbery and extortion and six cases of attempt to murder.

He further informed that the STF recovered a substantial amount of ammunition and other items including a carbine from the encounter site.