BJP chief links Ram temple, 2027 poll push

: Speaking out on the Ram temple donation controversy, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday declared that “no one will be allowed to tamper with the faith of Prabhu Shri Ram’s Mandir.” BJP national president Nitin Nabin (Deepak Gupta/HT)

He said every BJP worker was ready to make “any sacrifice” to protect it (faith), while calling on the party organisation to ensure the lotus blooms at every booth in the state.

He made the remark as he stepped up the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Addressing the Shakti Kendra Sanyojak Sammelan on the second day of his visit to Uttar Pradesh, Nabin said the enthusiasm among party workers reflected their resolve to secure another landslide victory in 2027.

He asserted that despite the Opposition’s efforts, the BJP would once again form the government in Uttar Pradesh with a massive majority and said the state’s verdict would not only pave the way for a third consecutive BJP government in the state but also strengthen the NDA’s bid to retain power at the Centre in 2029.

Launching a sharp attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, Nabin said those who had questioned the existence of Lord Ram, opposed the construction of the Ram temple and ordered firing on kar sevaks had no moral right to do politics in the name of faith. He alleged that parties now invoking Hindu faith had repeatedly insulted Hindu beliefs and deities in the past.

Recalling his personal association with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Nabin said his father had spent two months in jail as a karsevak. He said BJP, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers had made sacrifices over several decades for the construction of the Ram temple and asserted that the party would safeguard the temple and the faith associated with it at every level.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Nabin alleged that he had repeatedly compromised with foreign powers on issues of national interest and mocked the country’s honour.“He takes pride neither in India’s heritage, nor its Constitution or democratic values, but only in his family,” he said. Sharpening his attack on the Samajwadi Party, the BJP chief said the 2027 election would mark the end of its politics.

“This time, the cycle will not merely be punctured, it will be completely broken,” he said, urging party workers to take the BJP’s message to every household. Drawing a parallel with British colonial rule, Nabin alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party believed in a policy of “divide and rule”, while the BJP stood for service, good governance, development and nationalism. He said the BJP’s guiding principle remained “Nation First, Party Next and Self Last”, and that the party believed in taking every section of society along through the mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

Highlighting the BJP government’s record in Uttar Pradesh, Nabin said the state had undergone a transformation since 2017 under chief minister Yogi Adityanath. He claimed the government had replaced “mafia raj” and appeasement politics with law and order, infrastructure development and transparent governance.

Earlier in the day, Nabin held a joint meeting with NDA leaders and later visited the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, saying it reflected the BJP’s commitment to the ideals of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Calling upon party workers to intensify grassroots outreach, Nabin urged every Shakti Kendra convener to ensure that the lotus blooms at every booth, saying strong booths would strengthen districts, the state and ultimately the nation. He said a decisive BJP victory in Uttar Pradesh was crucial not only for forming the next state government but also for realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. He expressed confidence that with the dedication of party workers, the BJP would script another historic victory in the state.

The programme was attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union minister and Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh and other senior leaders