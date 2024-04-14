Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto that is anchored on 14 new resolutions and four pillars is focused on the welfare of the underprivileged, youth, women, and farmers. BJP manifesto aligned with Modi’s vision of developed India: Yogi (File)

He said the manifesto was aligned with the aspiration of building a developed India and described it as Modi’s commitment to the people of the country of realizing people’s expectations related to dignity of life, quality of life and quality of opportunity.

He said PM Modi is striving for a developed India through self-reliance and working to foster inclusive growth for all demographics in line with the principle of “sabka saath, sabka vikas.”

Adityanath highlighted that over the past decade 250 million individuals had risen above the poverty line. He said that the masses were now experiencing a transformative change in their lives and underscored the launch of various schemes targeting the youth under PM Modi’s leadership.

Alongside initiatives aimed at aligning investment with job creation, programmes such as PM Startup, PM Standup, and the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, among others, have been included in the ‘BJP’s Sankalp Patra’.

Manifesto also denotes efforts directed towards empowering 100 million women through self-help groups and committed to catalysing comprehensive transformations in their lives over the next five years, reflecting a fresh vision.

Emphasising the significance of the four pillars, Adityanath stated: “The BJP has unveiled a ‘Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ designed to impact every sector.” He highlighted that the manifesto is poised to actualise the vision of a self-reliant and developed India through Modi’s assurance.

“Millions of BJP workers are poised to imbibe the vision outlined in the ‘Sankalp Patra’ as their life mission, striving to materialise the concept of a developed India. “Their efforts aim to contribute to realizing the nation’s hopes and aspirations”, he added.

He expressed confidence that the BJP would garner the support and blessings of the people in line with this resolution.

Hailing the manifesto deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on X in Hindi: “All the promises made in 2019 were fulfilled by 2024. We will also fulfill 2024 promises. It is Modi’s guarantee that we will ensure development of every poor person.”

Other deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak in a post on the X said: “Modi ka Sankalp-Modi ki guarantee ( “Modi’s resolution means Modi’ guarantee)”.