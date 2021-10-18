BJP MLA from Ayodhya gets 5 years in jail in 28-year-old fake mark sheet case

Indra Pratap Tiwari, BJP MLA from Gosaiganj in Ayodhya, was on Monday sentenced to five years in jail by a special court in a 28-year-old case of using fake mark sheet to get admission in college.

Special judge of MP/MLA court Puja Singh delivered the verdict and Tiwari, who was present in the court, was taken in custody and sent to jail.

The court also slapped a fine of ₹8,000 on him.

Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khabbu Tiwari was elected from Gosaiganj assembly constituency in the last assembly elections.

The case was lodged against Tiwari in 1992 by the then Principal of Saket Degree College of Ayodhya Yaduvansh Ram Tripathi in Ram Janmabhoomi police station.

He Had alleged that Tiwari used a fake marksheet to get the admission. Tiwari was also elected as Secretary of the college students union in that year.