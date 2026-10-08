MEERUT Bulandshahr BJP MP and party national secretary Bhola Singh landed in controversy on Thursday after his Indian Air Force (IAF) Day greetings on social media allegedly featured a photograph of a Pakistani fighter jet instead of an Indian aircraft. BJP MP lands in row over IAF Day post featuring Pak jet image

The post on X was deleted after the error came to light. The incident triggered criticism from the opposition Congress, which accused the BJP MP of showing disrespect to the Indian Air Force.

Congress senior spokesperson and MP Pawan Khera shared the controversial post and targeted the BJP. Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khera alleged that a BJP MP had used a photograph of a Pakistani fighter jet while extending greetings on IAF Day.

As the row escalated, Singh issued a clarification, saying the use of the Pakistani aircraft image was not deliberate. He attributed the error to the person responsible for designing and editing the poster.

The MP said the mistake was a “human error” and that the post was immediately deleted after the error was noticed.

Singh also hit back at Congress, alleging that the opposition party had no substantive political issue left and was therefore attempting to turn a technical mistake into a political controversy.

IAF Day is observed every year to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force and honour the contribution, courage and sacrifices of its personnel. Political leaders and citizens across the country use the occasion to pay tribute to the force.