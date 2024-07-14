BJP State Executive: ‘Cong, a ‘Bhasmasur’, will destroy you,’ BJP state chief cautions SP; Akhilesh retorts

LUCKNOW: Apparently seeking to drive a wedge between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress alliance—the alliance that outsmarted the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the recent LS polls in Uttar Pradesh—BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary cautioned the Samajwadi Party, calling the Congress ‘Bhasmasur,’ which he predicted would soon finish the SP. BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary at BJP state executive meeting in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

“Akhilesh Yadav Ji, I am warning you that Congress is like Bhasmasur and will soon eliminate you,” he cautioned while addressing the BJP’s one-day state executive meeting here on Sunday.

‘Bhasmasur’ was a mythological demon granted the power to burn and instantly turn to ashes anyone he touched on the head with his hand.

“Congress has its eyes on your Muslim votes. It lacks room for democracy in its thinking and working style. Congress operates in an ecosystem that declares losers as winners and questions the victors. In 13 states, the Congress party has zero seats. Wherever Congress has won, it has not won with its own votes but with the votes of other parties,” he said, advising the SP chief, who quickly reacted on X, saying negative people could only talk negative things.

“Those who have a history of betraying their own since before independence should not speak about the future of anyone’s relationships. Negative people always think negatively,” he said.

“INDIA is positive and will remain positive,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X in response to Chaudhary’s advice.

Continuing his address, the BJP state chief further stated that family-centric and casteist forces like SP and Congress attempted to transform the state’s electorate into caste battlegrounds by spreading rumors and misinformation.

“Congress and SP found a new way to take the votes of Muslim voters by intimidating them and making them fall prey to their agenda, in which they achieved partial success,” he said giving this as one of the reasons for the BJP’s poor show in LS polls in UP.

“Therefore, we face the challenge of exposing these lies and rumours by going door to door among the people and thwarting their divisive intentions. We must continuously progress with the entire society. Those who have strayed need to be embraced again. We need to revisit people and bring everyone together to lead society and the nation on the path of development,” he said.

He highlighted the fact that in the 2014, 2017, 2019, and 2022 assembly elections, as well as in the municipal elections, BJP achieved resounding victories through the hard work of its workers.

“The result of the 2024 Lok Sabha election did not meet our expectations, but our workers showed utmost diligence and gave their full support. Because of this, it is our good fortune that, for the third consecutive time, under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the BJP government has been formed,” he said.

Recounting how the Congress harmed the Constitution during its tenure, Chaudhary said the executive committee thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring June 25, the day of the emergency, as ‘Constitution Murder Day.’

He also elaborated on how the BJP governments, both at the state and at the Centre, worked for the welfare of the downtrodden and accorded due respect to Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

“Our governments have developed places associated with Baba Saheb as ‘Panchteerth’. We have initiated the tradition of celebrating November 26 as Constitution Day in honour of Baba Saheb, which the Congress could not accomplish in its 50 years of power. Baba Saheb was awarded the highest honour of India, the Bharat Ratna, by a non-Congress party,” he concluded.