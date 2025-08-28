BJP will defeat Oppn’s lies with effective booth mgmt: Dharampal Singh

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Uttar Pradesh general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh on Thursday said the party will defeat the opposition’s lies and deceit through effective booth management. He emphasised that effective booth management is the formula for assured victory and organisational expansion. BJP’s UP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh at a party meeting in Hardoi on Thursday. (Sourced)

Addressing party’s mandal adhyakshas and coordinators of Shakti Kendra in Hardoi, Singh highlighted the importance of booth management, stating that it is the responsibility of the mandal adhyakshas, Shakti Kendra convenors and booth adhyakshas to ensure the party’s victory.

He stressed that Shakti Kendra convenors must work with booth committees to maintain contact and communication with voters and involve new and old party workers in party programmes and campaigns.

Singh further said the opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, are spreading lies and rumours to confuse public, but the BJP’s agenda is focused on inclusive development and building a self-reliant India.

He stressed that a strong booth committee is essential for the party’s victory and it can be achieved through regular contact with voters, implementing government schemes, and maintaining a diary of activities.

Singh said the party needs to prepare for the upcoming panchayat and assembly elections by working on a strategy of prior preparation and complete readiness. He flayed the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for their alleged politics of casteism and appeasement, saying that they were only interested in saving their families’ political legacy.

He reiterated that the BJP’s agenda is focused on inclusive development, and the party is committed to building a self-reliant and developed country.