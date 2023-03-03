B’Khand to get industrial dev authority on lines of Noida: U.P. minister

With the aim of giving impetus to industrial development and investment in the backward Bundelkhand region, the state government has decided to constitute the Jhansi Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (JBIDA) this year. A view of the Bundelkhand Expressway. (Sourced)

Making the announcement on the floor of the legislative assembly on Friday, state parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said, “The JBIDA will be developed on the lines of New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) located in west Uttar Pradesh.”

During the Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) organised in Lucknow last month, the state government received investment proposals in large numbers. The investors expressed their confidence in the state government. “From the point of safety and security, the entrepreneurs consider U.P. a favourite destination for investment,” he said.

Entrepreneurs in Large numbers expressed desire to either invest or set up industrial units in Bundelkhand region, particularly in Jhansi area. “The state government received 223 proposals for investment in Jhansi region,” he said.

“The entrepreneurs will get manpower and land to launch the business projects. The governments wants that land bank should be big as well as cheap. Bundelkhand region fulfils in the category,” Khanna added.

“The Bundelkhand region requires industrial boost for development. The region has been included in the Defence Corridor project. The launch of the new authority will bode well for the development of the backward region and the state,” the minister said.

“The new authority will be launched this year. The state government plans to diversify the development by launching projects in various regions,” Khanna said.

