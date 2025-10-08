‘Blatant deception’: Mayawati slams SP for announcing events on Kanshi death anniversary

LUCKNOW As the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced an event to commemorate the death anniversary of its founder Kanshi Ram, its chief Mayawati slammed the Samajwadi Party over organising seminars and other events to mark the occasion on October 9, calling it “blatant deception”. The attitude of opposing parties, particularly SP and Congress, towards him has always been deeply casteist and malicious, Mayawati wrote on X. (File Photo)

She wrote on X, “In the country, to transform the millions of Dalits, Adivasis, and other backward Bahujans, who are victims of the casteist system, from the exploited to the ruling class, the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s missionary movement for self-respect and dignity was kept alive and given new momentum by the founder and creator of the BSP, the revered Kanshi Ram Ji. However, the attitude of opposing parties, particularly the SP and Congress, towards him has always been deeply casteist and malicious, which is well known.”

“Therefore, the announcement by the SP chief to hold events on the occasion of Parinirvana Diwas on October 9 seems more like a blatant deception, embodying the proverb - ‘Ram on the lips, a dagger under the arm,” she added.

“Not only did the SP betray Kanshi Ram ji during his lifetime by continuously attempting to weaken his movement in UP, but also, due to casteist thinking and political malice, they changed the name of the new district named Kanshi Ram Nagar, which was established by the BSP government on April 17, 2008, granting Kasganj the status of a district headquarters under the Aligarh division,” she wrote on X.

“Furthermore, in the process of making Bahujans the ruling class, for his unparalleled contribution to forming the BSP government in UP, many universities, colleges, hospitals and other institutions were established in the name of the revered Kanshi Ram Ji as a mark of respect. However, most of these were renamed by the SP government, which, if not a reflection of their deeply anti-Dalit tactics, character, and face, then what is it,” she added.

“Moreover, when he passed away, the entire country, especially UP, was immersed in grief, yet the SP government did not declare even a single day of state mourning in UP. Similarly, the Congress government, which was in power at the centre at the time, also did not declare even a single day of national mourning upon his demise,” she said.

“For the sake of vote-bank interests, the SP and Congress have made efforts to remember the revered Kanshi Ram, which is nothing but pure pretense and deception. People must remain vigilant and cautious of such parties, which harbour wrong, casteist and narrow-minded thinking,” Mayawati said.