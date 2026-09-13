Blend of tradition, tech: Grand Pandals set to welcome Bappa

The city’s major Ganesh Puja Pandals are ready to welcome devotees with a blend of traditional architecture, artificial intelligence (AI), and traditional themes, this Ganesh Chaturthi, falling on Monday. Ganesh idols go on sale in Lucknow (HT Photo)

At Jhulelal Ghat, a Pandal modelled after New Jersey’s Swaminarayan Temple is the prime centre of attraction. Bharat Bhushan Gupta, patron of the ‘Manautiyon Ke Raja’ Ganesh Mahotsav at Jhulelal Ghat said around 40 skilled artisans from Kolkata had been working since August 17 to construct the 130-foot-long and 100-foot-wide structure spread across 13,000 square feet.

“On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi a 6.5-foot-tall idol crafted like Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple will be installed. The venue will also feature traditional stalls, amusement rides, and daily prasad distribution,” said Gupta.

At Paper Mill Colony in Nishatganj, the ‘Akshay Samiti,’ is bringing a blend of technology and tradition to their celebrations. Organiser Prateek Sinha said that for the first time in the capital, the Pandal and the Ganesha idol designs were conceptualised using artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technology.

“Built around the theme of ‘Swarn Kalash’ (golden pot), the 50-foot-tall and 45-foot-wide pandal is adorned with golden fabrics and intricate foil work. Under this unique design, Lord Ganesha will give darshan in the form of Goddess Lakshmi,” said Sinha.

One of Lucknow’s oldest and most prominent celebrations, organised jointly by Marathi Samaj Uttar Pradesh and Shri Ganesh Utsav Mandal, at Ram Manohar Lohia Lawn will feature a 10,000-square-foot pandal inspired by the famous Konark Sun Temple.

“The Pandal is set up to house a 5.5-foot-tall Ganesha idol. Bollywood actress Bhagyashree will grace the evening aarti as chief guest on September 17,” said Umesh Patil, founder and president of the celebration.

At ‘Oscar Yoga Sai Kripa Seva Sansthan’ ‘Shivaji Marg Ka Raja’ will be set on Shivaji Marg (opposite Yes Bank). President Ganesh Shankar Pawar said that carrying forward a 17-year tradition, a 7-foot-tall idol will be enshrined this year.

“Alongside rituals like Rudrabhishekar and Sindoorabhishekar, the committee will promote the core message of parental reverence,” said Pawar.

At the ‘Ganesh Puja Seva Samiti’ which is setting ‘Aliganj Ka Raja’ at Gulab Vatika Apartment, devotees will be able to submit the dedicated ‘Letter to Gajanan’ at a counter.