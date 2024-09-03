Breaking agri barriers: UP to boost grape cultivation

Breaking the traditional geographic limitations for grape cultivation, which was primarily restricted to Nasik, scientists at the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH), Lucknow, have identified a popular grape variety, ‘Flame Seedless,’ as well-suited for Uttar Pradesh. This discovery is set to boost grape production in the state. Scientists at the Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH), Lucknow, have identified a popular grape variety, ‘Flame Seedless (HT)

The breakthrough came after extensive trials conducted by the Central Institute, a part of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute. Sushil Kumar Shukla, principal scientist at ICAR-CISH, said, “The variety is well-suited for UP and the broader North Indian region. Flame Seedless grapes turn a reddish hue when ripe, offering excellent sweetness and size. The fruit begins to appear in May and is typically harvested before the rainy season.”

“With the support and guidance of the institute’s director, T Damodaran, we have successfully developed plants from mother grafts, which are now available to interested individuals and farmers,” Shukla added, emphasising the potential for farmers to increase their income by adopting grape cultivation, which can thrive across North India.

What makes Flame Seedless grapes unique?

According to CISH scientists, ‘Flame Seedless’ grapes are not only delicious but also packed with essential nutrients, including Vitamin C, potassium, and calcium. These grapes contain flavonoids and antioxidants that help reduce inflammation, lower high blood pressure, and decrease the risk of heart disease. The red variety is particularly rich in antioxidants. Additionally, the fiber in grapes aids digestion, relieves constipation, and promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.

“With a low glycemic index, grapes are also suitable for diabetics, as recommended by doctors. They can also help curb hunger, aiding in weight management, while strengthening bones, boosting immunity, and improving sleep quality,” the press note highlighted.

“By planting grapes in their gardens or fields, residents can enjoy the fruit’s natural sweetness and medicinal benefits within a few years. Local production of fresh grapes will also lead to better pricing, benefiting both consumers and farmers,” the note added.

Expanding grape cultivation beyond Nasik

“Grape cultivation is no longer confined to Nasik; it is now becoming a reality in UP under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is committed to boosting the prosperity of the state’s farmers,” read a government press note. The Yogi government is offering significant subsidies for agricultural equipment and efficient irrigation systems like drip and sprinkler methods. Farmers are encouraged to utilise these resources to enhance their grape cultivation efforts. Beyond fresh grapes, there is also a substantial demand for processed grape products like juice, jam, jelly, and raisins, which are staples in every household.

Steps for successful grape cultivation

To ensure successful grape production, scientists recommend selecting the appropriate variety and pruning at the right time. Grape cultivation requires a strong scaffolding structure, with recommended spacing of three to three and a half meters between plants and rows. Farmers can maximize land use by growing short-duration crops like yam, turmeric, or arbi beneath the scaffolding, boosting their income.

“The optimal time to plant grapevines is during July and August, with winter being the ideal season for pruning. For best results in flowering and fruiting, expert guidance on pruning techniques is advisable,” the scientist concluded.