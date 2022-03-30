Bulldozers roar on Lucknow’s Prag Narain Road, illegal building demolished
LUCKNOW Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) bulldozers demolished an illegal residential building on Prag Narain road on Wednesday as part of the ongoing drive to free government land from encroachers.
According to LDA officials, a construction firm had constructed the illegal building on 2,800 sq mt area on nazul land. The builder had been served show-cause notice a number of times for his illegal construction activities under Sections 27(1), 28(1) and 28(2) of the Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act 1973. He was given ample time to reply to the notices.
But the builder did not respond to the notices and also continued with the construction work at the site without any approved map, stated LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar. Subsequently, demolition orders were passed on September 6, 2016 under Section 27(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Town Planning and Development Act, 1973 (amended in 1997).
After this, the builder filed an appeal before the commissioner’s court under the Mitigation Scheme, 2020. During the hearing, he was given sufficient time to present his case. But no concrete records were produced. Therefore, his appeal was dismissed by the commissioner’s court on February 17 this year.
On Wednesday, the exercise to raze the illegal construction began around 11:30am when the LDA’s demolition squad swung into action after getting police back-up. Officials said the demolition orders were issued by LDA vice-chairman Akshay Tripathi.
During the day, the demolition squad also removed encroachments from Chowk. District magistrate Abhishek Prakash said the anti-encroachment drive had been launched to free land from the clutches of land sharks.
In the anti-encroachment drive so far, around 12 bighas of land worth ₹7.84 crore had been made encroachment free. Prior to this, the administration had carried out a demolition drive in Mohanlalganj, where illegal construction worth ₹1.8 crore was freed from land mafias.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics