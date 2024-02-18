Bulleya singer Papon weaves magic with Moh Moh ke Dhagey

The fusion of singer Papon’s soulful voice, chartbuster songs, yesteryear melodies, and electrifying audience came together to make Saturday night a memorable one. Singer Papon clicking a selfie with audience at Phoenix Palassio mall in Lucknow

The Chaav Laaga (Sui Dhaaga, 2018) singer, originally named Angaraag Mahanta, took the night to crescendo as he kick-started with humming the opening piece of Moh Moh Ke Dhagey from Dum Laga Kar Haisa (2015) as the audience sang along to celebrate music with him.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Papon earned a huge round of applause as he presented Begum Akhtar’s thumri Mohahabbat Karne Wale Ka Na Hongey in his interpretation. He sang original film songs Kyon (Barfi, 2012), Jiyein Kyun (Dum Maaro Dum, 2011), Kaun Mera (Special 26, 2013), Baba Bolta Hai (Sanju, 2018) and other hits.

As the Yeh Hausle (’83, 2021) singer started to sing all-time classics, the audience cheered him loudly. During Kora Karaz Tha Yeh Man Mera (Kora Kagaz, 1974) song he made people hum in the echo sound with him and said, “Pahad se hoon main, echo ki aadat hai can we recreate it in Lucknow?”

Besides musical shows, Papon has a special connection with Lucknow as his wife Shweta Mishra Mahanta belongs to Lucknow.

With songs like Bulleya (Sultan, 2016) he showed some perfect dance moves too. “I will ask the organisers to shift the VIP wing to the back and bring ticket wali general audience in front,” he added.

“It’s very heartening to see the audience enjoying with the artiste,” shared the organisers Sanjeev Sareen. He informs that they are bringing Sanam Band to the Phoenix Palassio mall on March 23.