Case filed against 5 RPF cops for murder, hiding evidence in U.Ps Amroha
A case has been registered against five cops of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), including the chowki in charge, in Amroha on Sunday for allegedly killing a submersible pump mechanic and hiding evidence.
Circle officer of city area in Amroha Vijay Rana said that on the complaint of deceased Vineet’s brother Chotu, a case under sections 302 and 201 of IPC has been registered against RPF chowki in charge Virendra Singh Bisht, constable Diwakar, Sanju Usman, Devendra Thakur and two others and investigation was underway.
Rana said that the commandant of RPF arrived after the incident on Sunday and suspended all five RPF cops.
Vineet, 22, was a submersible pump mechanic who was found dead by the side of the railway track near Amroha station on Sunday morning. The victim’s family alleged that the accused RPF cops took Vineet on Saturday afternoon in connection with an incident of theft of railway material. They approached RPF cops on Saturday evening and enquired about Vineet but they didn’t give any satisfactory reply and said he was freed.
Failing to find Vineet, the worried family members registered a missing person complaint at Kotwali police station. Later Vineet’s body was spotted by the side of the railway track.
The angry family members accused RPF cops of killing Vineet and then tried to block the railway track on Sunday. They were somehow persuaded to send the dead body for post-mortem and a case was registered against five RPF cops on the complaint of Vineet’s brother.
Vineet was the son of an ice cream vendor Ramkishan, who lived in the Premnagar locality, along with four brothers and two sisters. Vineet was a submersible pump mechanic and also a caretaker at a ‘ Gaushala ‘ near the cremation ground in Amroha.
Desperate farmers perform puja to appease rain god in Prayagraj
In Mungari village of trans-Yamuna area on Sunday, a few farmers performed puja in their agricultural fields to please Indradev (the God of thunder and lightning), Suryadev and other gods. They prayed for sending rains early for sowing their crops. The Kharif crop too is getting affected due to absence of rain. Thus, apart from regularly ploughing their fields, the farmers are performing puja to please the gods for sending clouds and rains.
Lucknow police nab history sheeter after brief encounter
A history-sheeter carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on hKamlesh'shead was arrested in a joint operation by the crime branch and Cantonment police in Lucknow on Monday. In the encounter, the history-sheeter suffered a bullet injury to his left leg. ADCP North Prachi Singh, while confirming the encounter, said the criminal was identified as Kamlesh Kumar Jaiswal alias Bittu Jaiswal (32).
Pratapgarh police nab one for cab driver’s murder
Pratapgarh police are claiming to have cracked the murder case of an Ola cab driver and arrested one person in this connection here on Monday. The police also recovered the looted car and mobile phone from the possession of the accused. The accused identified as Suraj Shukla had booked the car and killed the driver Premchand Yadav in Kunda area on July 11, said police.
Kanwariyas block highway in Pratapgarh after scuffle
A group of kanwariyas blocked the highway and created a ruckus following an argument with a person in the Lalganj area of Pratapgarh district after their auto collided with a bike on Monday. Senior officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged Kanwariyas. At Ghuisarnath market in the Lalganj area, kanwariyas' auto had a minor collision with a bike. After an argument, kanwariyas chased the man, who entered a narrow lane adjacent to a shop.
Body of 7-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek found in Airoli
The body of the seven-year-old boy who drowned in Thane creek last Wednesday was found on Monday near Airoli in Navi Mumbai. A group of fishermen accompanied by two fire rescue officials were searching The deceased, Rishi Usva's body along the entire Thane creek side using boats. Since the child went missing, everyday three boats used to go in search of him. Rishi has left behind his 12-year-old brother and a younger sister.
