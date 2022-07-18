Case filed against 5 RPF cops for murder, hiding evidence in U.Ps Amroha

A case has been registered against five cops of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), including the chowki in charge, in Amroha on Sunday for allegedly killing a submersible pump mechanic and hiding evidence.

Circle officer of city area in Amroha Vijay Rana said that on the complaint of deceased Vineet’s brother Chotu, a case under sections 302 and 201 of IPC has been registered against RPF chowki in charge Virendra Singh Bisht, constable Diwakar, Sanju Usman, Devendra Thakur and two others and investigation was underway.

Rana said that the commandant of RPF arrived after the incident on Sunday and suspended all five RPF cops.

Vineet, 22, was a submersible pump mechanic who was found dead by the side of the railway track near Amroha station on Sunday morning. The victim’s family alleged that the accused RPF cops took Vineet on Saturday afternoon in connection with an incident of theft of railway material. They approached RPF cops on Saturday evening and enquired about Vineet but they didn’t give any satisfactory reply and said he was freed.

Failing to find Vineet, the worried family members registered a missing person complaint at Kotwali police station. Later Vineet’s body was spotted by the side of the railway track.

The angry family members accused RPF cops of killing Vineet and then tried to block the railway track on Sunday. They were somehow persuaded to send the dead body for post-mortem and a case was registered against five RPF cops on the complaint of Vineet’s brother.

Vineet was the son of an ice cream vendor Ramkishan, who lived in the Premnagar locality, along with four brothers and two sisters. Vineet was a submersible pump mechanic and also a caretaker at a ‘ Gaushala ‘ near the cremation ground in Amroha.