CBI registers bribery case against postal officials in U.P’s Jalaun

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), anti-corruption branch (ACB), Lucknow, has registered a case against two postal department officials in Jalaun district in connection with an alleged bribe demand linked to a transfer and service-related work of a Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS), officials said on Tuesday.

According to CBI sources, a written complaint was submitted to the superintendent of police (SP), CBI, ACB, Lucknow, by Kishun Kumar, a resident of Rohtas district in Bihar, who is currently posted as a GDS at the sub post office in Ait town of Jalaun. The complainant stated that he had applied for a transfer through the official online portal and his name figured in the transfer list issued on December 3.

The complaint alleged that after the transfer result was declared, Pratik Bhargava, sub-divisional inspector (SDI) at the sub-divisional post office in Konch, Jalaun, allegedly contacted the complainant and demanded a bribe of ₹15,000 for relieving him from his present posting, clearing his October salary and carrying out re-verification of his caste certificate. It was further alleged that the official had already taken ₹5,000 by threatening and compelling the complainant and was pressuring him to pay the remaining ₹10,000.

Based on the complaint and findings, the agency has registered a case under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, against the two accused officials. The investigation has been entrusted to inspector Nitin Chaudhary of the CBI, ACB, Lucknow.