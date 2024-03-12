CBI registers corruption case against 5, including 4 of Ghaziabad passport office

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a corruption case against five people, including four senior passport assistants and passport assistants at the Regional Passport Office (RPO) of Ghaziabad, as well as another person on allegations that the accused entered a conspiracy and indulged in malpractices by way of obtaining undue pecuniary advantage in lieu of resolving the issues of passport applicants. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi (PTI File)

The CBI officials said all the accused had not been arrested yet and further investigation was on.

They said those accused in the case included Ravi Kishan, Chandrakant, Pawan Kumar and Jandail Singh, all working as senior assistant and assistant at RPO Ghaziabad, and a Muzaffarnagar resident Farhan Gaur, who allegedly handled deals with passport applicants.

In a press note , the officials said it was alleged that Gaur used to contact the officials working at RPO, Ghaziabad, for sending police verification report, scanning of documents, printing of passport, dispatch of passport, etc. of the passport applicants whose applications were pending at RPO Ghaziabad. In lieu of that, he allegedly paid illegal gratification to the accused passport officials using different payment gateways.

It was further alleged that Gaur obtained undue pecuniary advantage to the tune of ₹ 1,57,600 in lieu of resolving the issues of passport applicants between June 14, 2022, to July 2, 2023. The alleged amount obtained was transferred by him through UPI into bank wallets and bank accounts of accused passport officials and their family members, friends and known persons, through various transactions.

The officials said the CBI was carrying out searches on the premises of the accused persons in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Ghaziabad and further investigation was on.