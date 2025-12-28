Centre revises cab aggregator rules: Same-sex driver choice, tipping option for passengers

Passengers can now tip their cab drivers after completing a ride and choose a driver of the same gender, following amendments notified by the Centre to the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, aimed at improving passenger safety, comfort and driver welfare. As per the amended Clause 14, digital aggregator platforms (like Ola, Uber etc) may provide a voluntary tipping option to passengers, but only after the completion of a trip. (For Representation)

The ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) has issued amendments to the guidelines through an official notification and has also written to chief secretaries of all states, including that of Uttar Pradesh, and Union Territories asking them to ensure effective implementation of the revised provisions by licensed aggregators operating in their jurisdictions.

“We have received the Centre’s notification aimed at ensuring cab passengers’ safety and drivers’ welfare,” a senior transport official said here, adding, “Necessary directives will be issued to the offices concerned for the strict enforcement of the revised rules.”

As per the amended Clause 14, digital aggregator platforms (like Ola, Uber etc) may provide a voluntary tipping option to passengers, but only after the completion of a trip. The ministry has made it explicit that the entire tip amount must be transferred to the driver without any deduction by the aggregator.

The guidelines further state that the tipping feature must not be designed in a misleading manner or influence passenger behaviour and must comply with applicable consumer protection laws. “This provision is intended to ensure transparency and protect driver earnings while preventing any coercive or manipulative practices,” the notification said.

In another significant change, the Centre has amended Clause 15 of the guidelines to mandate an in-app option allowing passengers to choose a driver of the same gender, subject to availability. The provision specifically highlights the option for female passengers to opt for female drivers, a move aimed at enhancing safety and comfort, particularly for women commuters using app-based mobility services.

The ministry has directed aggregators to make necessary technological changes in their platforms to enable this feature and ensure that it is clearly visible and easy to exercise for passengers.

In its letter to chief secretaries, the MoRTH underlined that the amendments were part of the Centre’s broader effort to strengthen passenger-centric safeguards while ensuring fair treatment of drivers in the rapidly expanding digital mobility ecosystem. States have been asked to align their licensing and monitoring mechanisms with the revised guidelines and ensure compliance by aggregators.

The Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, notified earlier this year, replaced the 2020 framework and provided a uniform regulatory structure for app-based cab, bike taxi and other shared mobility services across states. They cover licensing conditions, fare regulation, driver onboarding, safety standards, data protection and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The latest amendments come after references received from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) and the ministry of women and child development regarding certain practices being followed by ride aggregator platforms and the need to strengthen passenger safety, especially for women passengers.