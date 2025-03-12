Menu Explore
Challenges in selection of district presidents delay UP BJP chief’s election

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 12, 2025 09:52 PM IST

The election of the BJP state chief is running around three months behind the original schedule largely because of delay in finalisation of the district presidents’ election process, which is said to be complete only in around 70 of the 98 organisational districts

LUCKNOW The UP BJP remains stuck in a deadlock over its organizational elections with repeated delays in announcement of the list of new district presidents, stalling the election of the new state president. The party continues to shift deadlines for one reason or the other despite several rounds of discussions at various levels in Lucknow and Delhi.

Initially postponed due to the Mahakumbh and the Milkipur bypoll, the process is now on hold until after Holi. Names of district presidents will be announced first, followed by the appointment of the new state president. (Pic for representation)
Initially postponed due to the Mahakumbh and the Milkipur bypoll, the process is now on hold until after Holi. Names of district presidents will be announced first, followed by the appointment of the new state president. (Pic for representation)

Initially postponed due to the Mahakumbh and the Milkipur bypoll, the process is now on hold until after Holi. Names of district presidents will be announced first, followed by the appointment of the new state president.

The selection of district presidents has become a major challenge, as multiple contenders have emerged in several districts, leading to internal deliberations. The party is also carefully weighing caste equations to ensure broad representation and strengthen its social base ahead of the crucial 2027 assembly elections.

The selection of district presidents has become a major challenge, as multiple contenders have emerged in several districts, leading to internal deliberations. The party is also carefully weighing caste equations to ensure broad representation and strengthen its social base ahead of the crucial 2027 assembly elections.

The party, as per its constitution, needs 50% of the total 98 district presidents to elect the new state president.

“The district presidents’ list is final and will be announced any time after Holi,” a senior BJP leader said, adding: “UP is not the only state to have not elected its new district presidents and state president. Only 10 states have completed the process so far,” he claimed.

The deadlock extends to the appointment of the next UP BJP president, with the party also looking for a leader who can secure victory in 2027. The party has to balance caste equations while naming the new president who will replace the current incumbent Bhupendra Singh Chaudhari, a Jat leader from western UP.

With the delay stretching further, questions are being raised about the BJP’s strategy and internal consensus.

