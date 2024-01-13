Cheery bonfires, music and dance mark Lucknow’s Lohri

The state capital celebrated Lohri – the celebration of the arrival of longer days after the winter solstice – with vigour, music, dance and bonfires at different places here on Saturday. Lohri celebrations in progress in Lucknow (HT Photo)

People offered puffed rice, munchies and popcorn to the fire god (bonfire) as a part of the celebrations.

At Lucknow Golf Club, there was grand Lohri celebration with musical evening, festive decor and bonfire night. Similar events were held at many other heritage clubs of the state capital.

President of Lucknow Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee, Rajendra Singh Bagga, highlighted the social importance of Lohri, the festival that marks the harvest season. “Lohri is a social, not a religious festival. The Punjabi community celebrates it on the eve of Makar Sankranti,” he said.

At Samar Vihar Colony, Lohri was celebrated in traditional style. Like previous years, this year too, it was celebrated in the Central Park with newly married couples. Senior journalist Manmohan Sharma’s son Mohit Sharma Rishi and daughter-in-law Sonam Sharma performed the parikrama of Lohri after lighting the fire. Along with this, Sharad Srivastava and Anil Pushkarna also shared the happiness of their sons’ marriage.

“Lohri is a famous festival of the month of Paush and from the next day the Magh month of Punjabis starts. Crops are harvested and happiness is celebrated when there is a good harvest. The happiness of Lohri increases when marriages take place or children are born and their first Lohri is celebrated,” organisers at Samar Vihar colony said.

It is considered auspicious to have people light the fire of Lohri and then they circumambulate around Lohri and distribute Prasad. On this day, mustard greens, corn bread, jaggery, dates, sugarcane juice, kheer and khichdi are served.

Apart from the residents of Samar Vihar, councilor Girish Mishra, distinguished guests Dr Geeta Khanna and Dr Anil Khanna were present on this occasion. The programme ended with light refreshments.

Lohri- the festival which offers a panorama of our culture was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm at St Teresa’s College, Aashiana, Lucknow. Apart from the song and dance, the hallmark of the festival, the bonfire was also lit.

Peanuts, Rewari, Popcorn etc were distributed among the students. Director Charmaine Fanthome and principal Mrs Geetika Kapoor advised students to live a life of truth and virtue as it would prove to be endure a respectable life ahead.

“The festival of Lohri was earlier called Tilodi. The word is derived from the words Til (sesame seeds) and rhodi (jaggery). On this occasion, people circle around the fire, wishing to spend their life in happiness and peace. After Lohri, the nights become shorter and the days become longer,” added Bagga.