Chhangur Baba’s nephew likely to face demolition action in Balrampur

LUCKNOW After the demolition of a mansion owned by Balrampur religious conversion racket alleged kingpin Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, 78, and his associates in Madhpur village of Balrampur, the local administration is likely to initiate demolition action on the house of his nephew Mohd Sabroz, 42, said officials on Thursday. The district administration had issued two notices to him earlier, and a final warning notice was issued on July 18, which expired on July 23. (Pic for representation)

A recent probe into the properties of Sabroz revealed that he had constructed an illegal building on government land in Balrampur. Measuring 300 sq ft, the building has four rooms and is occupied by Sabroz and his family. The district administration had issued two notices to him earlier, and a final warning notice was issued on July 18, which expired on July 23. The drive to remove the encroachment will be initiated as per the legal provisions, they said.

On July 18, Mohd Sabroz and Shahabuddin, 36, the two close associates of Chhangur Baba were arrested by the UP ATS in connection with an FIR lodged in the matter on November 16, 2024. Both are residents of Chhangur Baba’s native village Rehra Maafi in Balrampur.

“Sabroz had constructed the building on government land without permission and was given three opportunities to demolish it himself. If he fails to demolish the building, the administration will take action to demolish it,” said Satyapal Prajapati, sub-district magistrate (SDM) of Utraula tehsil.

Another police official informed that Sabroz is the son of Chhangur Baba’s brother, Ishaq. Chhangur Baba’s wife, Qutub-un-nisha, was the village head of Rehra Mafi for two terms from 2011. During this time, Sabroz allegedly occupied the government land with Chhangur Baba’s help and built a house.

According to ATS investigation, Sabroz was involved in the conversion gang and played a role in marriages and other events. He was part of a band and sang qawwalis. However, the exact nature of his involvement in the gang is yet to be revealed.

The ATS had arrested Chhangur Baba and his woman associate Neetu Naveen Rohra alias Nasreen, 43, on July 5. His son Mehboob, 45, and Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluddin, 47, were among the first to be arrested on April 8. Later, Rashid Shah, 40, of Madhpur village, was arrested on July 17 while Sabroz and Shahabuddin were arrested on July 18. Ramzan and Idul Islam, who were also accused in the ATS FIR, are still at large.