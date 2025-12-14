Circle rates revised in Prayagraj after 3 years; hikes up to 50% effective from Monday

New circle rates for Prayagraj district have been officially notified after nearly three years and will come into force from December 15 (Monday). The revised rates were approved at a meeting chaired by district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma on Saturday, after which the updated list was released. An aerial view of Prayagraj city. (For representation only)

According to the notification, circle rates across the district have been increased by 5% to 50%. The maximum hike of 50% has been applied only in select high-demand areas with strong development potential, including parts of Phulpur, Soraon and Karachhana tehsils, officials said.

The previous revision of circle rates had come into effect on December 2, 2022.

This time, rates in Sadar tehsil have been increased by 5% to 15%. In Bamrauli, where land demand has surged due to airport expansion, circle rates have been raised by up to 30%, while extended urban areas will see hikes of up to 40%.

Notably, circle rates for cinema halls, malls, cold storages and warehouses have been introduced for the first time.

Additional provisions

Buildings facing roads on both sides or adjoining parks will attract an additional 10% increase in valuation, while those enjoying both advantages will see a 20% hike.

For residential buildings, floor-wise valuation revisions have been introduced. Buildings up to four storeys will see a 33.33% increase, while those with more than four storeys will witness a 25% rise.

Purchases of units up to the first floor will attract hikes of up to 40%. Rooftop purchases will face increases of up to 60%, while other upper-floor rooftops will be subject to a 25% increase.

In the case of apartments, flats constructed along two roads will see a 10% increase, while others will be valued based on the width of the adjoining road. Properties located near overbridges will receive reduced rates depending on distance — up to 20% near the bridge end, 15% for distances between 500 and 1,000 metres, and up to 30% for distances between 1,000 and 2,000 metres.

For commercial properties, shops measuring up to 12 square metres will attract a 25% hike. Shops with attached godowns will receive benefits, with circle rates applicable at 90% of the actual value, while properties that include office space will be valued at 80% of the godown value.

Cinemas and malls

Under the new norms, closed cinema halls can be converted into multi-storey markets. A lump-sum purchase of shops will attract a 25% hike, while front-facing shops will see a 30% increase. Shops located further inside will receive proportional benefits, including reductions of up to 15%. Basement and upper-floor shops will get reductions of up to 25%.

Petrol pumps and other facilities

For petrol pumps, valuation will be done at 90% of the applicable circle rate. Separate rates will apply for toilets and restrooms, with a 25% increase. If a banquet hall is constructed within 500 square metres, up to 30% of the total value will be considered for circle rate calculation.

Rural areas

In rural regions, agricultural land up to 200 hectares will be valued at three times the land rate. If the land is connected to roads, habitation and markets, an additional 40% increase will apply.

Valuation of trees

Timber trees (sheesham, teak, sal, neem, mango, mahua): ₹17,000 (up to 10 years), ₹20,000 (above 10 years)

Fruit trees (amla, guava, jackfruit, bael, jamun, tamarind): ₹13,000 (3-10 years), ₹15,000 (above 10 years)

Poplar & eucalyptus: ₹10,000 (3-10 years), ₹12,000 (above 10 years)

babool, gular, banyan, pakad, peepal: ₹8,000 (3-10 years), ₹10,000 (above 10 years)