CISH, Israel institute to collab for superior mango cultivation

Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) in Lucknow is set to collaborate with Israel for advanced research in mango improvement, its officials said. Scientists from Israel visit CISH in Lucknow for a discussion on advanced research in mango improvement. (Sourced)

The announcement came during an interactive session on mango improvement hosted at CISH’s Rehmankhera campus on June 17, where leading agri-scientists from India and abroad gathered to explore the future of mango breeding. CISH is a unit of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR).

The event witnessed a high-powered exchange between Indian researchers and senior scientists Yuval Cohen and Amir Sherman from Israel’s prestigious Volcani Institute. The initiative is spearheaded by T. Damodaran, the CISH director.

Researchers from ICAR-CISH (Lucknow), ICAR-IARI (New Delhi), ICAR-IIHR (Bangalore), and Jain Irrigation Systems (Jalgaon) participated in discussions centred on growing superior mango varieties that can withstand climate extremes, deliver higher yields, resist pests and diseases, and meet global quality standards.

“India and Israel both have rich mango-growing traditions, but together we can take the fruit’s cultivation to the next level,” Damodaran said.

The focus is on leveraging genomics tools and marker-assisted selection to accelerate the breeding process, a significant shift from traditional, time-consuming methods. Israel’s experience in high-tech horticulture, especially its rootstock 13-1 known for salinity tolerance, could prove critical in boosting mango production on challenging Indian soils.

For the unversed, the 13-1 rootstock is a variety of mango rootstock that is widely used in commercial orchards, particularly in areas with calcareous soils and saline irrigation water. It is known for its tolerance to these soil and water conditions, as well as its suitability for high-density planting systems. The 13-1 rootstock was developed in Israel and is commonly used in commercial mango orchards there.

Officials noted that the Indo-Israeli partnership will facilitate the exchange of genetic resources, innovative techniques, and technological know-how, aiming to position India at the forefront of global mango innovation.