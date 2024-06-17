 Civil Service Prelims: Over 16K candidates skip exam - Hindustan Times
Civil Service Prelims: Over 16K candidates skip exam

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 17, 2024 08:12 AM IST

District magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar said of the 40,030 candidates who were registered to appear in Lucknow centres, 16,326 candidates were absent in the first shift while 16,508 skipped the test in the second shift.

Candidates who appeared in the civil services preliminary examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Sunday said that this time the question paper was relatively easier than last year.

Civil Service Prelims: Over 16K candidates skip exam (ht photo)

However, some also said that they found the exam ‘tricky’. The exam was held in 87 centres of Lucknow under CCTV vigil.

The DM said sector magistrates and zonal magistrates were deployed for peaceful and fair conduct of examinations. Mobile jammers were also installed at all the centers. Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob along with DM Gangwar also jointly visited Navyug Kanya College where they witnessed the progress of the examination.

The DM also visited Government Jubilee Girls Inter College as well as other centres including KKC Inter College, Bappa Narayan Vocational Girls College, A P Sen Memorial Inter College and Degree College and instructed all the centre administrators to conduct the examination with complete transparency.

In the second shift too, the DM inspected examination centers located at Amiruddaula Inter College, Government Girls Inter College Sector 11 Indira Nagar and Wisdom Way Inter College in the second shift.

