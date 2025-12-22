Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Codeine syrup nexus: Shubham Jaiswal, father obtained drug licences through forged docs, SIT reveals

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 09:22 pm IST

Shubham Jaiswal, his father Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, identified as the prime accused, allegedly submitted forged documents including a warehouse lease agreement, experience certificate, Aadhaar card and registered mobile number to obtain licenses from the drug department, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The drug and warehouse licenses of Shaili Traders, allegedly used for large-scale codeine-based cough syrup smuggling, were obtained by submitting forged documents to the drugs department, the special investigating team (SIT) of Sonbhadra police said on Monday.

The investigation revealed the drug trafficking racket operated by Shaili Traders in Ranchi, has links extending to Siliguri, Darjeeling, West Bengal, near the Bangladesh border, Sonbhadra police said in a statement. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Siliguri Zonal Unit, has also registered a case and is investigating.

Based on information from the Sonbhadra SIT, the assistant director of Jharkhand drug department, Ranchi, registered a case at Dhurwa (Hatia) Police Station, stating that Shaili Traders obtained the warehouse and drug licenses by concealing facts and through deception.

The SIT said that it has requested information regarding the number of cough syrup bottles sent to Shaili Traders from a private pharma firm and details of their transportation. The SIT is also investigating the role of other individuals and firms involved in the case.

Superintendent of police Abhishek Verma said lookout notices have been issued so far against the wanted accused, including Nishant Kumar Gupta alias Ravi Gupta, resident of Bhadohi district, Shubham Jaiswal and Vishal Upadhyay.

AI Summary AI Summary

Shaili Traders' drug and warehouse licenses were acquired through forged documents, according to the Sonbhadra police's special investigating team (SIT). The prime suspect, Shubham Jaiswal, and his father submitted falsified credentials to the Jharkhand drug department. The trafficking operation links to West Bengal and the Narcotics Control Bureau is involved. Lookout notices for additional suspects have been issued.