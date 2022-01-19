Cold winds, cloud cover makes Prayagraj shiver

Thick cloud cover and cool Westerlies on Wednesday continued to torment people of Prayagraj, who are reeling under intense cold spell, forcing many to stay indoors and posing a major challenge for the devout visiting the annual Magh Mela on the banks of Sangam.

To note, on Tuesday Prayagraj with a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius was even colder than Shimla (5.1 degrees Celsius).

On Wednesday, though the minimum temperature stood at 8.2 degrees Celsius but it was the low day temperature (13.4 degrees Celsius) that made things worse.

Adding to the problem, was dense fog in the morning.

The brief sunshine in the afternoon failed to provide any respite.

According to weather expert and head of the department of Geography, Allahabad University, Prof AR Siddiqui, “The cold will remain dominant for now and there is a possibility of thunderstorms by the end of the week. The condition would improve on Thursday and Friday followed by rain or overcast condition on Sunday and the day after.”

To beat the cold, common man was seen lighting bonfires, even during the day time. Although there was some movement in the markets and localities during noon, but in the evening, the roads and markets witnessed only essential movement as people avoided going out in the open and remained confined to their houses.

Situation at the Magh Mela was no different wherein groups of devotees and visitors were seen huddled around bonfires trying to keep themselves warm.

“We are observing Kalpwas and following all the religious practice but because of the intense cold conditions, these are testing times as heaters or blowers are not allowed in the tents,” said Kusum Tripathi, a resident of Ballia.