Congress revival bid gets reality check with video of leader abusing party brass

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Kumar Lallu’s decision to stay the four-day old appointment to a top party post in a west UP district has brought to the fore the internal rift within the party when it is attempting to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level with the ‘Sangthan Srajan’ campaign.

Under the ‘Sangthan Srajan’ campaign, the Congress leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries and UPCC president, are camping in different districts from January 3 to 25, to set up the party organisation across the state.

Lallu was in Lucknow on Tuesday when a video, showing party leader Tauquir Ali hurling abuses on party’s top brass, was brought to his notice. Lallu had ordered the appointment of Tauquir Ali as the Bulandshahr city party unit chief on January 8 this year.

“Kunwar Tauquir Ali was appointed as city Congress committee president in Bulandshahr on January 8, 2021. A video from reliable sources has come to the notice. After seeing the video, this does not seem to be a pardonable act. This appointment is hereby stayed with immediate effect,” said Lallu, in a letter dated January 12, sent to All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AICC secretaries and other senior leaders.

In the video, Ali is shown using abusive words against top Congress leadership. Questions are now being raised over the manner in which appointments are being made on various posts in the Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

“This video is four to five years old and how can anybody verify the use of such obscene language? We have taken action after this video was brought to our notice,” Lallu said in an effort to contain the damage.

Calls are now being made to review such appointments made in the state. “Those making appointments in the state have no experience of working in the Congress organization. This is why the party is appointing such leaders in top positions in various party units,” said a party office-bearer.

The UPCC’s style of functioning has been questioned in the past too. Action has been taken against the party men who have raised questions over the manner in which the party has been functioning in the state.

“I have worked exclusively for the Congress organization for six years. Those working with the organization have no experience. Those making appointments are only importing people from select left wing organisations. Those loyal to the Congress are being insulted during the tenure of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as UP incharge,” said former minister Satyadev Tripathi.

Tripathi was expelled from the party organization recently for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities when he and a few others voiced disagreement with the state party unit leaders on various organizational issues.