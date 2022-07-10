Construction work of 15 new govt industrial training institutes complete, says minister
The construction work of 15 new government industrial training institutes (ITI) has been completed and their buildings are fully ready for inauguration, said Kapil Dev Aggarwal, minister of state (Independent charge), vocational education and skill development on Sunday.
He said, “UP government is providing long-term vocational training to the youth of the state through ITIs and short-term training in skills related to various fields through the UP Skill Development Mission.”
Addressing a press conference the minister said that after the formation of the Yogi government in March 2022, a 100-day action plan was approved for the units that are operating under the vocational education and skill development department of the UP government.
In the ITI sector, Vishwakarma technological up-gradation programme was rolled out under which an ITI is to be established in each block. To complete this work in a phased manner, in 100 days, new ITIs have been established in 10 out of 172 ITI-less development blocks of the state through the private sector. In these 10 new ITIs, training will be started by providing admission to the candidates from the training session that will begin in August 2022.
Under the chief minister apprenticeship promotion scheme, apprenticeship is to be provided to 10,000 youth, against which apprenticeship has been started by registering 10,009 youth with monthly stipend in industries and establishments. In this way, this work has been completed in the context of getting apprenticeship to the youth more than the set target.
To monitor the day-to-day activities of the ITIs and to supervise the purchase, distribution and use of the materials available to them, it has been decided that a “Smart Dashboard” and inventory management system be established.
It was decided to establish a training counselling & placement cell (TCPC) and deployment of training counselling & placement officer (TCPO) to organise successful/certified trainees of state ITIs to organise campus placements. Along with this, it has been decided to organise placement day every month on a fixed date.
For the fulfilment of the above works, the government order has been issued by the administrative department and TCPC has been established and TCPO has been deployed in all the nodal state ITIs.
On the skill development front, training and employment were provided to 10,000 youth in the IT sector. According to the proposed action plan, 10,000 youth are targeted to be trained and employed. Training of youth in the aviation sector is in progress following the construction of new airports in Jewar, Kushinagar and Ayodhya.
-
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Massive plantation drive carried out in Mathura
As per a press statement issued by Press Information Bureau (Defence Wing), a massive afforestation drive is being carried out by the armed forces to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' marking 75 years of India's independence. During the drive, various types of saplings, including fruit bearing ones like guava, lemon, were planted in coordination with local horticulture department.
-
Amid heavy rain, Eid-ul-Azha celebrated peacefully in Braj region
The festival of Eid-ul-Azha, also known as Bakrid, was celebrated peacefully amid tight security arrangements in the Taj city on Sunday. Although heavy rain lashed the city since early morning, it could not dampen the spirit of those coming out for offering “namaz” (prayer) at various mosques, Eidgah and also at the mosque within the Taj Mahal premises. Heavy rain lashed the city since 4am leaving city roads waterlogged.
-
Mulayam Singh Yadav’s wife cremated in Lucknow
Sadhna Gupta passed away at a private hospital in Haryana's Gurugram on Saturday after a prolonged illness. Her mortal remains were airlifted to Lucknow late on Saturday evening. Her mortal remains were taken to Pipra Ghat from Mulayam Vikramaditya Marg residence on a truck. Sadhna's son Prateek Yadav performed the last rites of his mother. The entire Yadav family attended Sadhna Gupta's last rites. Gupta was the second wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav.
-
Aligarh: Man, daughter shot dead in group clash over theft allegation, eight held
A man and Bhoori Singh (65)'s daughter were killed while six others, including three women, were injured in firing during a clash between two groups of relatives over a theft at Musepur village under Lodha police station of Aligarh district on Sunday, police said. The deceased were identified as Bhoori Singh (65) and his daughter Radha (30). Radha was married elsewhere but had come to attend a ceremony in her paternal village.
-
Thief leaves bag with loot outside BJP leader’s house
A bag found outside Bharatiya Janata Party Prasad Lad's residence in Matunga in the early hours of Sunday sent police into a tizzy. Later, it was found to have contained cash, old coins, and silver-plated coins of Ganpati idols. During investigation, police found that a thief had stolen the items from a flat in a nearby building and left the bag after seeing a policeman near the BJP leader's bungalow.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics