Covid spurt: U.P. reports 2 deaths, over 600 cases

The daily tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 600-mark in Uttar Pradesh after a gap of five-months, as 631 more people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Meanwhile, a death each was reported from Prayagraj and Baghpat.

It was on February 20 that the state had reported 616 new Covid-19 cases and since then the number of new cases remained below 600.

The number of active cases also crossed the 3000-mark after July 2. At present, there are 3,051 active cases under treatment, according to state health department data. On July 2, there were 3,029 active cases, and since then, the number of cases kept falling.

In the past 24 hours, 543 people defeated the infection and till now 20,75,501 patients have recovered,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general Association of International Doctors.

In Lucknow, 70 more people tested positive in the past 24 hours and 69 patients recovered in the same duration, according to the data from the health department. There are 491 active cases in the state capital.

During the day Chinhat reported 14 new cases, Aliganj 8, Indira Nagar 5, Sarojininagar 3 and Gosaiganj 1.

“In the past 24 hours, the state tested 79,905 samples and till now 11,95,40,312 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

The state has till now administered 34,85,93,534 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine.